Grimoria is a translation of a classic European card battler to fantasy format coming soon to mobile

Things are getting grim

Grimoria offers a fresh fantasy interpretation of card battler Watten

Take on up to four other players in chaotic and authentic modes

Enjoy a no-pay-to-win, cosmetic-only model

For the first day when we're back in properly, it seems fitting to finish off with a projected release coming later this year. And in this case, it's another translation of a card classic that many English speakers may not know, but European players will know instantly. Yes, Grimoria, releasing offers a fantasy-themed interpretation of Watten for those who know it!

Watten is a difficult system to describe. So I'm not going to waste your time by trying to. Suffice it to say, for those of you who do know how it works, Grimoria adds a bit more flair and fantastical elements as you duke it out one-on-one, or in more authentic 2v2 and 4v4 modes!

Grimoria also sets itself apart by the usual chestnut of pitching no pay-to-win elements. And with purchases limited to simple cosmetic upgrades, I reckon that it might be able to justify that as well.

Grim oop north

Of course, there are a few caveats to Grimoria. While it's not clear how much was used, I did note some of the player icons look to be AI-generated, but I wouldn't be surprised if the rest of the art is authentic. With Grimoria set to arrive in February this year i wouldn't be surprised if more polish is on the way.

And, as I said, watten is a very popular format in Italy and Germany. But even just looking at the Wikipedia page quickly overwhelmed me with the rules, variations and history. So, for those of you who come in fresh, it might be a difficult endeavour to try and understand it, even compared to the more dense card battlers out there.

As always, I feel compelled to point out there's plenty of competition out there. So hopefully, when compared to our list of the best card battlers on iOS, Grimoria will manage to make its mark.