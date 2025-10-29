The Run is a bone-chilling FMV bringing the perfect dose of fear this Halloween on iOS

Don’t look back

The Run is out now on iOS, Android launch to follow

Your daily morning job turns into something sinister

Star cast featuring names from GoT and Vikings

Paul Raschid’s The Run has finally made it to iOS, and honestly, I’m torn between curiosity and the urge to delete it before I even start. If you caught my earlier piece this month, you’ll know this one’s been lurking in the back of my mind. It’s a full-motion thriller that takes an average peaceful morning jog and turns it into something far less healthy.

Set against the deceptively peaceful backdrop of Lake Garda, The Run follows a fitness influencer whose idyllic routine spirals into chaos. One moment, you’re surrounded by postcard scenery, the next, you’re being hunted by strangers with no clear motive.

Personally, I wouldn’t make it far. I’d probably run straight into a tree before the story even takes off. Every decision you make pushes the story forward or ends it. There are no second chances here - just the creeping dread of knowing each wrong move could be your last.

Raschid, the mind behind Five Dates, The Complex, and The Gallery, has always been good at turning interaction into unease. This time, though, it apparently hits differently. It’s more claustrophobic, more immediate, like being trapped inside a film that refuses to pause.

With over three and a half hours of footage, branching outcomes, and plenty of ways to die trying, The Run doesn’t so much invite you to play as it dares you to.

Roxanne McKee (Game of Thrones) and George Blagden (Vikings) lead the cast, with surprise appearances from Dario Argento and Franco Nero, because why not have two icons of Italian cinema watch you make terrible survival decisions?

The Run is out now on iOS for £9.99 / €9.99 / $9.99, with Android and PC versions coming soon. And if you need to unwind after all that adrenaline, maybe check out our list of the best horror games on iOS, though I can’t promise it’ll help you sleep any better.