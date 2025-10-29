Decarnation is a psychological thriller adventure out now on iOS and Android

Defeat your inner demons

Play as Gloria, a cabaret dancer who’s doing miserably

She’s thrown into a dreamscape where everything is creepy

Out now on iOS and Android for $3.99

E2W has prepared a Halloween surprise for you as they’ve just released Decarnation on iOS and Android, a psychological thriller that will slowly crawl under your skin. Don’t expect any jump scares or loud noises, though. Decarnation has got that slow burn, with a slow, creeping dread that seemingly remains long after you’ve put your phone down.

You play as Gloria, a cabaret dancer in Paris of the 1990s, whose life is slowly falling apart. No career, no confidence, everything’s flatlined. Then bam! All of a sudden, she receives an offer from a mysterious patron, which seems too good to be true. Spoiler: it is. And now, you’re thrown into a dreamscape where nothing is quite real and everything feels uncomfortably personal.

It’s not a “boo, gotcha” kind of horror. It’s more like walking through a nightmare you half-recognise, the kind where you can’t tell if the danger is in front of you or already inside your head. The world around you constantly shifts, distorts, and unravels, while feeling like part of Gloria’s mind coming undone.

The pixel art is beautifully eerie. It’s full of colour, yet you’ll feel no comfort. From the looks of it all, there’s something theatrical about it, with scenes that feel almost like stage plays gone wrong. If you've dabbled in older horror gems like Distraint and Lone Survivor, Decarnation is probably right there.

I’ll be honest - I can handle ghosts, sure, but I’m a bit of a coward when it comes to games like this. Throw in existential despair and I’m out. Still, for anyone who thrives on tension and psychological twists, Decarnation feels like the perfect October pick.

You can download Decarnation now on iOS and Android for $3.99. And if you’re still in the mood to creep yourself out, we’ve got a list of the best horror games on iOS waiting for you, though maybe don’t play them all in one night unless you enjoy sleeping with the lights on.