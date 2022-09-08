The Gallery, Paul Raschid's FMV set in two different decades, is now available on mobile

Aviary Studios announced a few months ago that they were working on an FMV/live-action game called The Gallery which was to release on consoles, PC, and mobile. Today, the interactive movie graces all platforms besides the Xbox, on which it will launch by the end of this month.

The Gallery tells a unique tale that is set in two wholly different time periods – 1981 and 2021, both of which have their fair share of political, social, and cultural significance in UK history. The movie has been written and directed by the legendary Paul Raschid, the man behind other critically acclaimed FMVs. The Gallery will bring in elements of hostage thrillers and social dramas with a punch of world film festival cinema aesthetic. The game may be taking place in two different decades, but players will have to do everything in their power to survive just one night.

Speaking about how The Gallery came to be, Paul Raschid, said: “Funnily enough, the premise came to me in a dream back in 2016! I wrote the script as a traditional, linear film but I ended up focusing on other projects. After I had entered the interactive space and made ‘The Complex’, ‘Five Dates’ and ‘Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room’, I felt so empowered by the format that I looked back at other scripts I could ‘interactivate’ – it was a no-brainer to return to ‘The Gallery’.”

Players will be taken on a long five-hour journey with a multitude of choices that lead to over 150 different branches. There are a total of 18 possible endings to unlock, meaning a tonne of permutations and combinations and a lot of replays to witness them all.

Playing The Gallery repeatedly won’t get boring either thanks to its star-studded cast that includes George Blagden (Versailles and Vikings), Anna Popplewell (Narnia), Kara Tointon (Mr. Selfridge and Eastenders); Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit); Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman and Coronation Street), Shannon Tarbet (Killing Eve and Love Sarah) and Fehinti Balogun (I May Destroy You).

Hop into the world of The Gallery now. It is a premium title available for $11.99.