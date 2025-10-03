The Run is an upcoming FMV ready to stalk mobile this Halloween

Don’t.Stop.Running

Experience a chilling FMV horror story with 3.5 hours of filmed content

Every decision could be your last as killers stalk you through dark trails

The Run launches globally on October 28th

This Halloween, you won’t need a cinema ticket to get your scare fix as terror is coming straight to your phone. The Run, a new full-motion horror-thriller from PRM Games, lands on iOS and Android at the end of the month, plunging you into a nightmare where every choice could be your last. A Steam release follows later this year, but mobile is where the horror begins.

The Run’s story opens innocently enough. A fitness influencer lacing up for a morning jog on the tranquil trails of Lake Garda. But those twisting paths soon become a death trap, stalked by killers who seem to want nothing more than to hunt you down. The premise is simple: keep running, keep choosing. But one wrong decision and your story ends in one of twenty grisly deaths.

Roxanne McKee (Game of Thrones) and George Blagden (Vikings) headline the cast, with cameos from horror icon Dario Argento and Franco Nero adding a sinister gravitas. Across three and a half hours of filmed content, you’ll be forced to make split-second choices that branch into five very different endings. Will you outsmart your hunters, or will your run end in silence on the trail?

The Run further heightens the tension with timed and paused decisions, letting you sweat through it alone or turn it into a group scream-fest. A massive Story Map tempts you back for more, daring you to uncover every possible fate, good, bad, and downright horrific. And given that the FMV comes from the minds behind The Gallery and Five Dates, expect a thrilling storyline.

If you're an avid film watcher, The Run has already been terrifying audiences on the film festival circuit, including Raindance London, Motelx Lisbon, Dinard, and Imagine Amsterdam. The Run will release on iOS and Android on October 28th.

