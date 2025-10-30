5 new mobile games to try this week - October 30th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Literally run for your life on your morning jog
- Face your nightmares across a horrific dreamscape in 1990
- Find out if vampires are actually real
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Waltz of the Wizard
Wouldn't you just love to chuck a talking skull out the window, or launch it into the air across your courtyard just because? Waltz of the Wizard might not be the best way to practice your magic while you wait for your admission to a school of witchcraft and wizardry, but it can help you mess around with a talkative skull - and that's value enough in itself.
The wizardry sim is out now on iOS, and it comes with the new “Skully’s Fantastic Fails” update. With its 1,000+ voice lines and AR-powered Reality Mode, you can blend the real world with Skully's as much as you want to - titular fantastic fails included.
2
Real Vampires
The age-old question of whether or not vampires actually exist is front and centre here, and given its title, you can probably guess the kind of answer it's leaning into. Inspired by actual Slavic vampire folklore, this narrative adventure will have you digging deep to discover the truth about these creatures of the night, with dual perspectives that offer both the locals' and the vampires' points of view.
The cut-out visual style adds to the creepiness of it all, with gory bits that mix horror and humour to really get you into the Halloween spirit. And at 1.5 hours of gameplay, you'll likely finish it in one sitting - but it'll also likely haunt you for the rest of the day.
3
Decarnation
Speaking of creepy and cool things to do this season, you might want to dabble in a bit of the occult with Decarnation, a pixel-art psychological thriller that's as twisted as it is gorgeous.
They do say you should never accept a deal that seems too good to be true, but for Gloria - a down-on-her-luck cabaret dancer in 1990s Paris - darkness is her only option. Decarnation thrusts you into a horrific dreamscape where you battle not only with ghastly beasts but also with loneliness, fear, and shame - true monsters that might just be even nightmarish than any creature of the night.
4
INMOST
The funny thing about pixel-art is that while it's cute and adorable, it can also perfectly portray all things sinister and spooky - and Inmost is a fantastic example of that. The atmospheric platformer will have you solving otherworldly puzzles across an eerie labyrinth, with three playable characters whose fates intertwine towards an emotional climax.
While you'll need to do everything in your power to preserve your life, you're also meant to immerse yourself in its evocative narrative. There are plenty of secrets to uncover too, so it's safe to say you'll likely stay totally engaged across its 3-5 hours of gameplay.
5
The Run
And if you want something a tad more realistic to dive into this Halloween, how about an interactive thriller for a change? The Run is an FMV horror where - given how you're pretty much hunted by mysterious masked men in the middle of nowhere - you'll definitely need to hone your sprinting skills to survive the titular run. You play as a fitness influencer doing what you do best, but not even your hoards of followers can save you when your life is on the line.
There are 5 different endings you can unlock, along with 20 different ways you can die. The choices are timed too, so the pressure is definitely on across all three hours of filmed content.