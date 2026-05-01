Seven Knights Re:Birth welcomes O'Mok of the Night Crows along with bonuses themed around the new hero

Time to use those pulls you've been saving

O'Mok of the Night Crows comes with a pickup summon

New story event now live too

Login bonuses for the 7-day pre-anniversary event up for grabs

A new month means a new Legendary hero - for Seven Knights Re:Birth, that is. Netmarble seems keen on starting May with a bang as O'Mok of the Night Crows joins the fight within the RPG, and honestly, any day where a new hero joins the fray is a good day.

Of course, to help you add her to your lineup, there's a dedicated rate-up summon banner along with growth events that can help you boost the new character in a jiffy, and when you do, there's also going to be plenty of rewards up for grabs for clearing missions surrounding her growth.

Now, if you're also the type who values narrative above all else, then you'll be happy to know that her new Story Event, “Becoming Each Other's Forest”, is now available to sink your teeth into too, and with Legendary Hero Tickets and Rate Up Hero Summon Vouchers to be given away once you clear the stages.

What I love most about these new character updates is that there's always a special login bonus event that rewards you for the least amount of effort possible - simply checking in every day is enough, and this time around, the 7-day pre-anniversary login event will be giving away Hero Summon Vouchers and Pet Summon Vouchers to boot.

As for system enhancements, there's the remake of Rin as well as a new Wish feature for Hero Synthesis - this means you can choose up to two heroes you want to grab from Seven Knights of Old, guaranteed. Ruri has been adjusted for the right balance too.

That said, nobody can resist extra freebies, right? We've also got a list of Seven Knights Re:Birth codes too, by the way! And to know how the new hero stacks up against the rest, our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list will definitely come in handy.