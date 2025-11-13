Puzzle & Dragons' latest anime collaboration is here with the arrival of Kaiju No. 8

What's that coming over the hill, is it a kaiju?

Kaiju No. 8 is coming to the world of Puzzle & Dragons

That includes appearances by iconic characters and collab-exclusive dungeons

Nab rewards just for logging in, or by clearing the new collab content

I think we all love collabs. The fun of seeing a completely unexpected series make an appearance is always a nice change of pace. And if you're a Puzzle & Dragons player, you're never going to be running short on them, with their latest seeing the arrival of Kaiju No. 8!

Puzzle & Dragons sees you exploring dungeons, completing match-three puzzles and collecting monsters in an exciting mashup of different mechanics. Kaiju No. 8, meanwhile, is no stranger to mobile, and follows the titular human-turned-kaiju battling giant monsters that threaten Japan.

Available from today until November 30th, the Kaiju No. 8 collab sees the arrival of iconic characters from the hit anime series, such as Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa and Gen Narumi. You'll also be able to earn rewards just by logging in for a total of 10 days to nab yourself two free pulls from the Kaiju No. 8 Egg Machine.

Dungeon crawling

As you might expect, there'll also be plenty of new dungeons to explore with seven themed labyrinths to complete. Beating the Kaiju No. 8 collab dungeons will reward you with goodies such as Magic Stones, Kaiju No. 8 Collab medals and even free characters.

You'll want to hop into the Monster Exchange Shop as well, where you'll be able to recruit another new character in the form of Isao Shinomiya by exchanging your Kaiju No. 8 Collab Medals. You'll also be able to nab yourself a Reno Ichikawa-themed 4-PvP Icon by exchanging magic stones, too.

There's plenty to explore in this new collaboration, for sure. But if you're curious about Kaiju No. 8, then there's no need to fret once this collaboration is over. Instead, why not dig into the official mobile adaptation and check out our Kaiju No. 8 The Game tier list to help you get started!