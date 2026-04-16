5 new mobile games to try this week - April 16th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Indulge in some late-night-at-your-desk energy with lo-fi beats
- Peddle your wares across the skies
- Race your online frenemies with jetpacks and more
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Mongil: Star Dive
Netmarble has been hyping up this monster-taming RPG for some time now, and if this has been on your radar for a while, the wait is over - Mongil: Star Dive now lets you embark on a vibrant fantasy adventure with cute creatures to add to your collection.
While you might think that this is another run-of-the-mill Pokémon-esque creature collector, it's actually added a different twist to the genre in that the monsters you tame in the wild can be equipped as accessories. Each one offers different perks, skills and abilities that boost your party's performance - and when you add the colourful characters and a plump cat companion named Nyanners to the mix, it's definitely an adventure worth diving into.
2
Merchant of the Skies
It really is exactly as it says on the tin - Merchant of the Skies sees you traversing the vast clouds, peddling all kinds of wares on an airship. It's a distinct take on your average tycoon sim, especially since you get to upgrade your airship with all kinds of cool enhancements as you progress.
You'll also get to watch the numbers go up across unlockable trading routes, and even encounter a giant airborne kraken at some point. It's all about buying low and selling high, and with a premium price to keep all those pesky ads and in-app purchases at bay.
3
Jetpack Joyride Racing
It's only a matter of time before Barry Steakfries goes on to bigger and better things - and that means introducing his titular jetpack to the wacky world of multiplayer racing.
Jetpack Joyride Racing lets you drift and speed your way to victory across a variety of tracks and against all kinds of wannabe rivals, with races accommodating team-ups as well for more multiplayer mayhem. There are plenty of rewards to unlock across the Season Pass, plus collectable cards you can earn as rewards as you go along. Fans of Halfbrick might even recognise a few familiar faces in the roster (Dan the Man, anyone?).
4
Chill with You: Lo-Fi Story
If you'd rather forego all that adrenaline in favour of some relaxing vibes, Chill with You offers a gamified way to de-stress and focus at the same time. Part productivity tool and part visual novel, it features delightful lo-fi tracks alongside a small side-story about a writer named Satone. She'll keep at it just as you should wth whatever you're working on as well, and with ambient sounds such as rain tracks and cafe soundscapes, there's no excuse not to focus.
There's a handy Pomodoro timer thrown in for good measure, and if you manage to keep working alongside Satone, your bond might just grow too. After all, don't they say that friends who focus together, stay together?
5
Ten Valkyrie
Just as idle but not quite as low-key, Ten Valkyrie thrusts you into a new Norse mythology-inspired narrative where you'll train Valkyries, collect Mythic Relics, and fight through stylish battles to save the world. The idle progression keeps grinding to a minimum, with each Valkyrie boasting their own sets of skills and personalities you'll unlock as you progress.
Apart from the boss battles and the daily dungeons, there's also different raid content to discover across endless modes, and a whole lotta rewards to obtain along the way. All this means is that when the twilight of the gods arrives, you and your Valkyries will definitely be ready!