Hello Kitty Island Adventure heads to the big time with the new City Town DLC on Apple Arcade

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has released its newest DLC with City Town

Check out a new urban region packed with side-quests and content

Create your own cafe, meet new characters and check out a suite of new shops!

For most of its lifespan, Hello Kitty Island Adventure has focused on the adorable and oftentimes quaint lives of its Sanrio cast. But now, you'll be able to hit the big time with the debut of the City Town DLC, now available on Apple Arcade as part of the overall package!

As you might expect from the name, City Town sees the introduction of a massive new urban region to explore with an estimated 30 hours of adventure and 90 different side-quests to dig into. You'll enjoy a cityscape with just as much cuteness and happiness as the rest of Island Adventure.

Naturally, you'll be joined on your adventures by the debut of an all-new Sanrio mascot joining the cast. U*Sa*Ha*Na will guide you around the city and even help you open your very own renovated cafe, while offering up exciting rewards to take with you.

City Pop

Aside from opening your own venue with the aforementioned Imagination Cafe, you'll also find several new stores scattered around the city for you to discover. Be that a boutique or an arcade! And you can always return to the cafe to whip up some tasty treats.

And for a rapid-fire roundup of what else to expect, keep your eye out for seven new visitors, a wealth of new customisation options for your character and the debut of fan-favourite character Kirimichan! Not a bad amount of content for you to dig into over the weekend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure!

Hello Kitty Island Adventure may have the name-brand recognition, but it's far from the only cosy experience to be had on mobile! Looking for more options? Why not dig into our list of best mobile games like Stardew Valley for what we think stands shoulder-to-shoulder with a titan of the genre?