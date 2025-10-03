Seven Knights: ReBIRTH introduces two new heroes and in-game events for October

A heroic rebirth

Seven Knights Re:Birth, Netmarble's popular collectible RPG, is set to see the introduction of two new exciting heroes and fresh events for October. So if you've been hunting for new ways to build out your roster in Seven Knights Re:Birth, it's well worth jumping in to check out the additions of Kagura and Amelia!

These two are likely to be shoe-ins for the top of our Seven Knights Re:Birth tier list. [Guardian of the Eight Serpents Sword] Kaguara is a shaman who boasts two skills and abilities from the titular weapon. You'll be able to recruit her via a new Kagura Rate Up Summon Event, including other valuable rewards such as the Brilliant Skill Enhancement Stone and Rate up Hero Summon Vouchers in the Kagura Power-Up event.

And that's not all, because we also see the addition of [Hero] Amelia with her rather goofy and out-of-context superhero gimmick. But with abilities such as Entry Denied! and Save the Day! that goofiness definitely doesn't make her any less useful on the battlefield.

Superheroes and serpents

Amelia can be recruited via the hero summon or Guild War Exchange shop. And both she and Amelia will be sorely needed because there's even more content in this update. There's the introduction of Area 20 Earth Gate as well as new costumes for Lina, Rudy and Karma.

Finally, we've got the Full Moon Summon event that runs for a limited time, allowing you to add the Seven Knights of Old Heroes to your wishlist for an increased chance of acquiring them. Suffice it to say, then there's good reason to check in on Seven Knights Re:Birth this weekend!

If you're planning on hopping into Seven Knights Re:Birth then don't go in empty-handed! Be sure to look at grabbing yourself a free boost by digging into our constnatly updated list of Seven Knights Re:Birth promo codes.