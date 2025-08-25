The Grand Mafia codes (August 2025)

- checked for codes

In The Grand Mafia, you can live the ultimate mafioso life - you take care of the family business while hiring gangsters to do your bidding (when it comes to the shady stuff, of course). It's a great strategy game for those interested in building an empire. Well, a contemporary empire, one built on trust and money.

With the following codes for The Grand Mafia, you can claim Gold, speed-ups and many other items that will help you build that underground empire. Below, I've shared all the codes that have been released, as well as how you can redeem them, in case you don't already know.

Active The Grand Mafia codes

H8PPY25AG - Valid until September 1st

Valid until September 1st PlayTGMPC - PC code only

PC code only TGM999PC - PC code only

PC code only 0zapftis24 - 100 Gold, 2 Beer Barrel Transformer, 3-Hr Investment Speed-up

- 100 Gold, 2 Beer Barrel Transformer, 3-Hr Investment Speed-up tgm888 - 300 Gold, 10 Family Building Material Redemption Coupons, 1-Hr Speed-up, 1-Hr Training Speed-up, 100 VIP Points

- 300 Gold, 10 Family Building Material Redemption Coupons, 1-Hr Speed-up, 1-Hr Training Speed-up, 100 VIP Points welcome - 100 Gold, 100 VIP Points, 30-Min Speed-up

- 100 Gold, 100 VIP Points, 30-Min Speed-up TGMPC888 - 300 Gold, 10 Family Building Material Redemption Coupons, 1-Hr Speed-up, 1-Hr Training Speed-up, 100 VIP Points [only valid on PC client]

Expired codes

Obon2025 I VBG5jKWu I Uminohi25 I EmojiDay I theFoJ2025 I Summer2025Fun I FG4PCRbp I 20FathersD25 IR3PUB2025 I TGMay23 IKOFTHX I TGMxKOFXV I TGMMAI I 20MafiaKOF25 I TGMTERRY I Apr25TGM I AprFoolsD I Sakura2025 I WomenPwrDay8 I 20Valentine25 IChan2leur2 I Lunar2025NewY IVcBPiYVK I yoitoshi2025 IMerryXmas I Winter2024NOW I CH1LLBR33ZE IThxGiving24 I TGM11GoLDen I TGMNov24 I Golden2Nov4 I Halloween24 I LI5TOPAD |TeachersDay24 | 0ctobe1R7 | 1D0ub1eTGM0 | 1Dou10ble0 | 23Christ2mas5 | 23GOLDEN11 | 23Halloween | 23October16 | 23TGM08 | 2Happy0New2Year2 | 2Labor96Day1 | 2LanternFest5 | 2Pas0kha23 | 3IMA24 | 3spring20equinox | 48D3NWR6 | 4fruehling4 | 5enty4br | 6DBFestival3 | 6ragonBoat22 | 7eastermafia7 | 7oyeux14 | 8double8 | 8frau3ntag | 9KEIRo3MON | ABR23 | Abr4TGM | ADVUST24 | ALBRISTICE | ARM1ST1C6 | AshuAR2208 | AVGUST24 | AprilTGM | Apri1scherz24 | CanakkaleZaferi | Chand2l2ur | Christ2mas5 | Christmas25 | cnmannemtgm | d1atrabaj0888 | DecTGM12 | Deutsch1and | Dragonboat24 | Ea4ster9 | EarthD24 | Easter24 | Eisessen | EnjoyTGM8 | FamilyMonth | Festa6Na23 | FestaJunina24 | Friendsday | Futb0l22 | Golden11 | GrillenimSommer | Happy23Fuyu | Happy88sDay | HappyMafia | HAPPYTCGNMY | hegem0ny | Herbstanfang | IHaveADream | INDEPENDMEX22 | Intwomensday | JEFETOP | Jewel1pack | Juil1et4 | Katzen4immer | KEIROUnohi23 | KissDayTGM | LaborDay23 | LaborDay24 | LanternFest24 | Let1tsnow | LIBERTE1789 | Lunar2024 | LunarNewYear | mafiamania777 | mafia1eto | mafia777 | mafiagoda | MAFIAVAL23 | Mag7pie | MarineDay23 | MarchTGM | Mayday2024 | MejorAmigo23 | memorial66 | Moonfest24 | MothersDay24 | Mu1tert4g | NHugDay24 | N3wY1ar | N1eiger2 | Nati0nal2o22Day | noviygod | Obon2023 | Obon2024 | Ozapftis23 | PARIS2024 | Perle7 | PlayTGMPC | Po1sson4 | Printemp3 | Qatar2o22FIFA | QmTaQing | Re2publica2 | R3PVBBL1C4 | Ramazan23 | RUZHDESTVO | Sakura2024 | s0mm24r | SEAdayJP | September24 | ShowaDay | SNOW2023 | SnowstormNO1 | SprTGMing | StrandundBier | Superpapa | TGM12 | TGM15do11 | TGM24Zafer | TGMAug24 | TGMJULY | TGMJUNE | TGM0714 | TGMOct | TGMPC888 | ThGo2022 | thxgiving | ThxGiving23 | tHappyg88sDaym | theFoJ2022 | theFoJ2024 | theGovernorswar | theLDiS2022 | Tgmru1 | Tgm51May | TGMJULY | TGMSoup | TGMOct | timetraveller | T0matina2022 | VaL3ntine | Valen1tin4stag | Va1enTin24 | Veranit008 | Veras | Winter2023NOW | W1nter23TGM | Yoitoshi2024 | Zashchitnik23 | ZHARARUS | Zimablizko | Welcome!

How to redeem codes in The Grand Mafia

Step 1 : Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Open the Settings menu.

: Open the menu. Step 3 : Select the Redeem Code option (with a giftbox as its icon).

: Select the option (with a giftbox as its icon). Step 4: Type in one of the active Grand Mafia codes and hit Exchange.

How to get more codes?