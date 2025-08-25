The Grand Mafia codes (August 2025)
Updated on August 25, 2025 - checked for codes
In The Grand Mafia, you can live the ultimate mafioso life - you take care of the family business while hiring gangsters to do your bidding (when it comes to the shady stuff, of course). It's a great strategy game for those interested in building an empire. Well, a contemporary empire, one built on trust and money.
With the following codes for The Grand Mafia, you can claim Gold, speed-ups and many other items that will help you build that underground empire. Below, I've shared all the codes that have been released, as well as how you can redeem them, in case you don't already know.
Active The Grand Mafia codes
- H8PPY25AG - Valid until September 1st
- PlayTGMPC - PC code only
- TGM999PC - PC code only
- 0zapftis24 - 100 Gold, 2 Beer Barrel Transformer, 3-Hr Investment Speed-up
- tgm888 - 300 Gold, 10 Family Building Material Redemption Coupons, 1-Hr Speed-up, 1-Hr Training Speed-up, 100 VIP Points
- welcome - 100 Gold, 100 VIP Points, 30-Min Speed-up
- TGMPC888 - 300 Gold, 10 Family Building Material Redemption Coupons, 1-Hr Speed-up, 1-Hr Training Speed-up, 100 VIP Points [only valid on PC client]
Expired codesObon2025 I VBG5jKWu I Uminohi25 I EmojiDay I theFoJ2025 I Summer2025Fun I FG4PCRbp I 20FathersD25 I R3PUB2025 I TGMay23 I KOFTHX I TGMxKOFXV I TGMMAI I 20MafiaKOF25 I TGMTERRY I Apr25TGM I AprFoolsD I Sakura2025 I WomenPwrDay8 I 20Valentine25 I Chan2leur2 I Lunar2025NewY I VcBPiYVK I yoitoshi2025 I MerryXmas I Winter2024NOW I CH1LLBR33ZE I ThxGiving24 I TGM11GoLDen I TGMNov24 I Golden2Nov4 I Halloween24 I LI5TOPAD |TeachersDay24 | 0ctobe1R7 | 1D0ub1eTGM0 | 1Dou10ble0 | 23Christ2mas5 | 23GOLDEN11 | 23Halloween | 23October16 | 23TGM08 | 2Happy0New2Year2 | 2Labor96Day1 | 2LanternFest5 | 2Pas0kha23 | 3IMA24 | 3spring20equinox | 48D3NWR6 | 4fruehling4 | 5enty4br | 6DBFestival3 | 6ragonBoat22 | 7eastermafia7 | 7oyeux14 | 8double8 | 8frau3ntag | 9KEIRo3MON | ABR23 | Abr4TGM | ADVUST24 | ALBRISTICE | ARM1ST1C6 | AshuAR2208 | AVGUST24 | AprilTGM | Apri1scherz24 | CanakkaleZaferi | Chand2l2ur | Christ2mas5 | Christmas25 | cnmannemtgm | d1atrabaj0888 | DecTGM12 | Deutsch1and | Dragonboat24 | Ea4ster9 | EarthD24 | Easter24 | Eisessen | EnjoyTGM8 | FamilyMonth | Festa6Na23 | FestaJunina24 | Friendsday | Futb0l22 | Golden11 | GrillenimSommer | Happy23Fuyu | Happy88sDay | HappyMafia | HAPPYTCGNMY | hegem0ny | Herbstanfang | IHaveADream | INDEPENDMEX22 | Intwomensday | JEFETOP | Jewel1pack | Juil1et4 | Katzen4immer | KEIROUnohi23 | KissDayTGM | LaborDay23 | LaborDay24 | LanternFest24 | Let1tsnow | LIBERTE1789 | Lunar2024 | LunarNewYear | mafiamania777 | mafia1eto | mafia777 | mafiagoda | MAFIAVAL23 | Mag7pie | MarineDay23 | MarchTGM | Mayday2024 | MejorAmigo23 | memorial66 | Moonfest24 | MothersDay24 | Mu1tert4g | NHugDay24 | N3wY1ar | N1eiger2 | Nati0nal2o22Day | noviygod | Obon2023 | Obon2024 | Ozapftis23 | PARIS2024 | Perle7 | PlayTGMPC | Po1sson4 | Printemp3 | Qatar2o22FIFA | QmTaQing | Re2publica2 | R3PVBBL1C4 | Ramazan23 | RUZHDESTVO | Sakura2024 | s0mm24r | SEAdayJP | September24 | ShowaDay | SNOW2023 | SnowstormNO1 | SprTGMing | StrandundBier | Superpapa | TGM12 | TGM15do11 | TGM24Zafer | TGMAug24 | TGMJULY | TGMJUNE | TGM0714 | TGMOct | TGMPC888 | ThGo2022 | thxgiving | ThxGiving23 | tHappyg88sDaym | theFoJ2022 | theFoJ2024 | theGovernorswar | theLDiS2022 | Tgmru1 | Tgm51May | TGMJULY | TGMSoup | TGMOct | timetraveller | T0matina2022 | VaL3ntine | Valen1tin4stag | Va1enTin24 | Veranit008 | Veras | Winter2023NOW | W1nter23TGM | Yoitoshi2024 | Zashchitnik23 | ZHARARUS | Zimablizko | Welcome!
How to redeem codes in The Grand MafiaTo redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Open the Settings menu.
- Step 3: Select the Redeem Code option (with a giftbox as its icon).
- Step 4: Type in one of the active Grand Mafia codes and hit Exchange.
How to get more codes?New Grand Mafia codes are sometimes released on its official Facebook page, but if you want to keep up to date with all of them, just follow this page because we'll update it regularly with any new codes and the rewards they provide.
