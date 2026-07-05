Fishing Master gift codes

- In-Game Gift Codes deactivated with latest update, archiving article

Fishing is a relaxing pastime, and in Fishing Master, you get to do just that. You can cast your rod and enjoy the vast landscape ahead of you, waiting for something to bite. Sometimes a big fish will bite, and that's when you need all your power to reel it in. With Fishing Master codes, you will get some freebies and hopefully, that will be enough to grab the biggest bass.

From some of these Fishing Master codes, you can get premium tackles, but also lots and lots of energy to keep that fishing going for hours. What's even better is that the codes also give free Diamonds, so if you have your eyes on something, they will help you buy it sooner. All of these codes have an expiration date, so claim them as soon as you can, and you won't miss a single reward.

Active Fishing Master codes

Campbell777 - In-game rewards

In-game rewards KeyWest777 - In-game rewards

In-game rewards FishingMaster - 60000 Coins, 100 Energy

- 60000 Coins, 100 Energy MonsterFish - 100000 Coins, 1 Mysterious Pack

- 100000 Coins, 1 Mysterious Pack APKPureFishing - 77777 Coins, 177 Diamonds, 100 Energy, 377 Carbon Fiber

- 77777 Coins, 177 Diamonds, 100 Energy, 377 Carbon Fiber Lucky888 - 9999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, 1 Premium Tackle Box

- 9999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, 1 Premium Tackle Box Lucky777 - 9999 Coins, 100 Energy, 77 Diamonds

- 9999 Coins, 100 Energy, 77 Diamonds Gift777 - 100 Energy

- 100 Energy Free777 - 100000 Coins, 100 Diamonds

- 100000 Coins, 100 Diamonds TRTT888 - 19999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, 30 Energy

- 19999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, 30 Energy TRTT777 - 9999 Coins, 77 Diamonds

- 9999 Coins, 77 Diamonds TRTT666 - 9999 Coins, 66 Diamonds

Expired codes

BRS888 - Expires June 20th

Expires June 20th SRY999 - Expires June 13th

Expires June 13th ALT999 - Expires June 6th

Expires June 6th FishCatch

ALT999 - Expires June 6th

Expires June 6th FishStar

CGR999 - Expires May 30th

Expires May 30th FishWave

MLT999 - Expires May 23

Expires May 23 FishLuck

CMP777- expires May 16

expires May 16 GoFish

SNR999

FishBait

PAC999 - expires May 02nd

expires May 02nd FishHook

USR777 - expires April 25th

expires April 25th FishTime

AMZR999 - expires April 11th

expires April 11th FishHit

FishWin - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds (Valid until March 24th)

100 Energy, 100 Diamonds (Valid until March 24th) NLR999 - In-game items (expires March 28th)

In-game items (expires March 28th) FishFun

KMD777 - In-game items (expires March 14th)

In-game items (expires March 14th) FishGlow

SRY777 - In-game items (expires March 07th)

In-game items (expires March 07th) FishQuest

NJ777 - In-game items (expires February 28th)

In-game items (expires February 28th) FishWorld

FishLove

KWT777 - In-game items (expires February 14th)

In-game items (expires February 14th) FishGift

FishLunar - In-game items (expires February 3rd)

In-game items (expires February 3rd) ALT777 - In-game items (expires February 7th)

In-game items (expires February 7th) FishLife - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds

100 Energy, 100 Diamonds MLT777 - In-game rewards (expires January 17th)

In-game rewards (expires January 17th) FishReel - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds

100 Energy, 100 Diamonds FMHappy2025 - Diamonds x177, Energy x177, Gold x100,000, Mystery Pack x1 (Expires January 06th)

- Diamonds x177, Energy x177, Gold x100,000, Mystery Pack x1 (Expires January 06th) FishDream

MerryXmas - Christmas Gifts (Expires December 31st)

Christmas Gifts (Expires December 31st) GiftMas

AquaGift

SepHappyFishing - In-game rewards (expires October 1st)

In-game rewards (expires October 1st) FishTank - Energy x100, Diamonds x100

FishMore - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds

SeaVictory - Mystery Pack (200) x1, Energy x177, Diamonds x100 (Expires December 4th)

Mystery Pack (200) x1, Energy x177, Diamonds x100 (Expires December 4th) FishKing - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds

FishGiving - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds

HappyAngler

GBR777 - in-game rewards (expires November 15th)

in-game rewards (expires November 15th) FishMaster

HI777

VIP666

VIP777

How to redeem Fishing Master gift codes?

After you complete the tutorial, you can redeem the codes straight away. All you need to do is open your angler profile by tapping on your profile picture and then selecting the "" button at the bottom of the screen. From there, it's simple. Type in your code and hit "", and the rewards are yours.

The codes are not case-sensitive, so you can simply copy them from the list we shared and paste them into the game, and you're good to go.

At least once a month, the developers provide new Fishing Master gift codes, and we copy them here. The codes are published on the Fishing Master Facebook page, but you can just follow this guide instead, as we'll add all the new codes here.

If you are a fan of the genre, check out our list of the best fishing games for Android devices. Also, did you know that Fishing Clash added an Arena game mode?