Fishing Master gift codes
| Fishing Master
Fishing is a relaxing pastime, and in Fishing Master, you get to do just that. You can cast your rod and enjoy the vast landscape ahead of you, waiting for something to bite. Sometimes a big fish will bite, and that's when you need all your power to reel it in. With Fishing Master codes, you will get some freebies and hopefully, that will be enough to grab the biggest bass.
From some of these Fishing Master codes, you can get premium tackles, but also lots and lots of energy to keep that fishing going for hours. What's even better is that the codes also give free Diamonds, so if you have your eyes on something, they will help you buy it sooner. All of these codes have an expiration date, so claim them as soon as you can, and you won't miss a single reward.
Active Fishing Master codes
- Campbell777 - In-game rewards
- KeyWest777 - In-game rewards
- FishingMaster - 60000 Coins, 100 Energy
- MonsterFish - 100000 Coins, 1 Mysterious Pack
- APKPureFishing - 77777 Coins, 177 Diamonds, 100 Energy, 377 Carbon Fiber
- Lucky888 - 9999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, 1 Premium Tackle Box
- Lucky777 - 9999 Coins, 100 Energy, 77 Diamonds
- Gift777 - 100 Energy
- Free777 - 100000 Coins, 100 Diamonds
- TRTT888 - 19999 Coins, 88 Diamonds, 30 Energy
- TRTT777 - 9999 Coins, 77 Diamonds
- TRTT666 - 9999 Coins, 66 Diamonds
Expired codes
- BRS888 - Expires June 20th
- SRY999 - Expires June 13th
- ALT999 - Expires June 6th
- FishCatch
- ALT999 - Expires June 6th
- FishStar
- CGR999 - Expires May 30th
- FishWave
- MLT999 - Expires May 23
- FishLuck
- CMP777- expires May 16
- GoFish
- SNR999
- FishBait
- PAC999 - expires May 02nd
- FishHook
- USR777 - expires April 25th
- FishTime
- AMZR999 - expires April 11th
- FishHit
- FishWin - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds (Valid until March 24th)
- NLR999 - In-game items (expires March 28th)
- FishFun
- KMD777 - In-game items (expires March 14th)
- FishGlow
- SRY777 - In-game items (expires March 07th)
- FishQuest
- NJ777 - In-game items (expires February 28th)
- FishWorld
- FishLove
- KWT777 - In-game items (expires February 14th)
- FishGift
- FishLunar - In-game items (expires February 3rd)
- ALT777 - In-game items (expires February 7th)
- FishLife - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds
- MLT777 - In-game rewards (expires January 17th)
- FishReel - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds
- FMHappy2025 - Diamonds x177, Energy x177, Gold x100,000, Mystery Pack x1 (Expires January 06th)
- FishDream
- MerryXmas - Christmas Gifts (Expires December 31st)
- GiftMas
- AquaGift
- SepHappyFishing - In-game rewards (expires October 1st)
- FishTank - Energy x100, Diamonds x100
- FishMore - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds
- SeaVictory - Mystery Pack (200) x1, Energy x177, Diamonds x100 (Expires December 4th)
- FishKing - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds
- FishGiving - 100 Energy, 100 Diamonds
- HappyAngler
- GBR777 - in-game rewards (expires November 15th)
- FishMaster
- HI777
- VIP666
- VIP777
How to redeem Fishing Master gift codes?After you complete the tutorial, you can redeem the codes straight away. All you need to do is open your angler profile by tapping on your profile picture and then selecting the "Gift Codes" button at the bottom of the screen. From there, it's simple. Type in your code and hit "Confirm", and the rewards are yours.
The codes are not case-sensitive, so you can simply copy them from the list we shared and paste them into the game, and you're good to go.
At least once a month, the developers provide new Fishing Master gift codes, and we copy them here. The codes are published on the Fishing Master Facebook page, but you can just follow this guide instead, as we'll add all the new codes here.
If you are a fan of the genre, check out our list of the best fishing games for Android devices. Also, did you know that Fishing Clash added an Arena game mode?