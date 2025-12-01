Cat Fantasy codes (December 2025)

- new code added

I've compiled a list of all the codes released to date, so you'd better check them out before they expire!

With these Cat Fantasy codes, you will get a lot of free Catto Coins, Pathite, and even Cato Tickets that you can use to get some adorable cat Treasures. If you're new to the game or want to know who you should upgrade first, read our Cat Fantasy tier list, where we ranked all the combatants!

Active Cat Fantasy codes

ag7hs8j8gw - Expires December 5th (new!)

- Expires December 5th (new!) DiscordGift2024 - Discord Avatar Frame

Discord Avatar Frame CAT8888 - 100 Opal, 60 Cato Ticket, 100 Standard Pathite, 100 Fishing Voucher, 8 Intermediate XP Orb, 88 Flower of Light II, 88888 Catto Coin, 8 Basic EXP Orb, 88 Flower of Light I

- 100 Opal, 60 Cato Ticket, 100 Standard Pathite, 100 Fishing Voucher, 8 Intermediate XP Orb, 88 Flower of Light II, 88888 Catto Coin, 8 Basic EXP Orb, 88 Flower of Light I CAT2024 - 8 Star-up Fiber IV, 8 Intm. Pathos Particle, 8 Basic Pathos Particle, 8 Dried Fish, 88 Enhancement Meal, 8 Star-up Fiber II, 8 Star-up Fiber I

- 8 Star-up Fiber IV, 8 Intm. Pathos Particle, 8 Basic Pathos Particle, 8 Dried Fish, 88 Enhancement Meal, 8 Star-up Fiber II, 8 Star-up Fiber I 888888 - 8 Red Chips III, 8 Green Chips III, 8 Blue Chips III, 8 Red Chips II, 8 Green Chips II, 8 Blue Chips II, 8 Red Chips I, 8 Green Chips I, 8 Blue Chips I

- 8 Red Chips III, 8 Green Chips III, 8 Blue Chips III, 8 Red Chips II, 8 Green Chips II, 8 Blue Chips II, 8 Red Chips I, 8 Green Chips I, 8 Blue Chips I POPPY8888 - 60 Cato Ticket, 88 Fishing Voucher, 8888 Catto Coin, 8 Basic EXP Orb, 8 Dried Fish

- 60 Cato Ticket, 88 Fishing Voucher, 8888 Catto Coin, 8 Basic EXP Orb, 8 Dried Fish YUNPEI8888 - 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Voucher, 8,888 Catto Coin, 8 Basic EXP Orb, and 8 Dried Fish

- 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Voucher, 8,888 Catto Coin, 8 Basic EXP Orb, and 8 Dried Fish TRISS8888 - 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Voucher, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fish

- 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Voucher, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fish SHIRO8888 - 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fish

- 60 Cato Tickets, 88 Fishing Vouchers, 8,888 Catto Coins, 8 Basic EXP Orbs, and 8 Dried Fish WELCOME666 - 100 Opals, 120 Cato Tickets, and 100 Standard Pathites

Expired codes

nwncthrsx4 - valid until November 28th

valid until November 28th zz6kqxq6hn - valid until November 21st

valid until November 21st j8fvdbxdhe - valid until November 14th

valid until November 14th HALLOWEEN2025 - valid until November 04th



valid until November 04th hcsybxxwz8 - valid until November 07th

valid until November 07th wnkwuvryje - valid until October 31st

valid until October 31st fkxfgaqcnw - valid until October 24th

valid until October 24th pzmdzre9zb - valid until October 17th

valid until October 17th kvzmfcpmxc - weekly code (expires October 10th)

weekly code (expires October 10th) mqewangqhs - weekly code (expires October 03rd)

weekly code (expires October 03rd) u7ebv37juw - weekly code (expires September 26th)

weekly code (expires September 26th) ay44z43fcq - weekly code (expires September 19th)

weekly code (expires September 19th) 1STANNIVLD - anniversary countdown rewards (expires September 16th)

- anniversary countdown rewards (expires September 16th) 1STANNIVD2 - anniversary countdown rewards (expires September 16th)

- anniversary countdown rewards (expires September 16th) 1STANNIVD333 - anniversary countdown rewards (expires September 16th)

- anniversary countdown rewards (expires September 16th) dva7t8u7zt - weekly code (expires September 12th)

weekly code (expires September 12th) mkbfxygmj9 - weekly code (expires September 05th)

weekly code (expires September 05th) 8jr6m6ry5w - weekly code (expires August 29th)

weekly code (expires August 29th) 5d9whepqbs - Weekly code (expires August 22nd)

Weekly code (expires August 22nd) ranthuxba6 - Weekly code (expires August 15th)

Weekly code (expires August 15th) unmcruqb7h - Weekly code (expires August 08th)

Weekly code (expires August 08th) 5jawjkczej - Weekly code (expires August 01st)

Weekly code (expires August 01st) Beatrice0307

9rxgqpdyt3 - Weekly code (expires July 25th)

Weekly code (expires July 25th) ak8v8cqqz3 - Weekly code (expires July 18th)

Weekly code (expires July 18th) cc5gx94fdq - Weekly code (expires July 11th)

Weekly code (expires July 11th) uakgvq4tg3 - Weekly code (expires July 04th)

Weekly code (expires July 04th) a3cg996kuv - Weekly code (expires June 27th)

Weekly code (expires June 27th) t5qhgk4v6u - First Impressions Poll rewards (expires June 24th)

- First Impressions Poll rewards (expires June 24th) s786jemgjg - First Impressions Poll rewards (expires June 24th)

- First Impressions Poll rewards (expires June 24th) xv9x9yuf7k - Weekly code (expires June 20th)

Weekly code (expires June 20th) aq5pznfuuk - Weekly code (expires June 13th)

Weekly code (expires June 13th) rja8nps6xc - Weekly code (expires June 6th)

Weekly code (expires June 6th) xgxcze4q3y - Weekly code (expires May 30th)

Weekly code (expires May 30th) a6mh3ymauh - Weekly code (expires May 23rd)

Weekly code (expires May 23rd) keawqbstvn - Weekly code (expires April 25th)

Weekly code (expires April 25th) mq7m6fjmxj - Weekly code (expires April 18th)

Weekly code (expires April 18th) aaqjc3zxj8 - Weekly code (expires April 11th)

Weekly code (expires April 11th) 8hu97wkf8x - Weekly code (expires March 27th)

Weekly code (expires March 27th) vadhazmgwf - Weekly code (expires March 21st)

Weekly code (expires March 21st) kjnmj4bhv7 - Weekly code (expires March 13th)

Weekly code (expires March 13th) gk7q56vw86 - Weekend code (expires February 14th)

Weekend code (expires February 14th) 5v3ffp5w4n - Weekend code (expires February 7th)

Weekend code (expires February 7th) r6jpu39s3d - Weekend code (expires January 31st)

Weekend code (expires January 31st) chnxcrmy3e - Weekend code (expires January 24th)

Weekend code (expires January 24th) 99pa78vf6t - Weekend code (expires January 10th)

Weekend code (expires January 10th) n44b6wpads - Weekend code (expires January 04th)

Weekend code (expires January 04th) x46vqwtkb6 - Weekend code (expires December 28th)

Weekend code (expires December 28th) jnsdxxnn9u - Weekend Code (expires December 20th)

- Weekend Code (expires December 20th) 79saha8tx5 - Weekend Code (expires December 13th)

- Weekend Code (expires December 13th) 4kuuwwtths - Weekend Code (expires December 6th)

- Weekend Code (expires December 6th) cz5zd57k3d - weekend code

- weekend code HappyHalloween2024 - Halloween gifts (expires 6th November)

Halloween gifts (expires 6th November) HAPPY10K - 100 Opal, 60 Cato Tickets, 100 Standard Pathite, 10000 Catto Coin

- 100 Opal, 60 Cato Tickets, 100 Standard Pathite, 10000 Catto Coin Keripo666 - Opals and items (expires 1st November)

Opals and items (expires 1st November) r89v6eyxpj - Opals and items (expires 25th October)

Opals and items (expires 25th October) jub9x76t8r - Opals and items (expires 18th October)

- Opals and items (expires 18th October) ugr7vkmenx - Opals and items (expires 11th October)

- Opals and items (expires 11th October) zs576vdn9j - Opals and items (expires 4th October)

- Opals and items (expires 4th October) dsjf4prtxw - Opals and items (expires 27th September)

- Opals and items (expires 27th September) yqmk7m84th - Opals, Tickets, and more (Expires 20th September)

Opals, Tickets, and more (Expires 20th September) ycdsct8e4a - 60 Cato Tickets, 5 Gourmet Snacks, 10 Quick Sell Vouchers, 10000 Catto Coins, 8 Dried Fish

How to redeem codes in Cat Fantasy

Step 1 : Tap on the icon in the bottom right corner of the screen to open the Menu .

: Tap on the icon in the bottom right corner of the screen to open the . Step 2 : Select Settings .

: Select . Step 3 : Head to the Other tab.

: Head to the tab. Step 4 : Tap on Gift Codes .

: Tap on . Step 5: Type in your code, and then hit Redeem.

Follow these steps if you don't know how to redeem Cat Fantasy codes:

How to get more codes?

New Cat Fantasy codes are released during events and once a month (roughly), but sometimes there are time-limited codes given out over the weekend. They are either dropped on the official X account or over on the Cat Fantasy Discord server , but if you're not in the mood to scour the internet for codes, simply save this page and check it regularly because we add new codes as soon as they're out!

If cats don't relax you enough, try these MU Dark Epoch codes - maybe fishing is your thing!