Ultrapool brings some Balatro-like brain teasing to the baize

Regular readers will know that the Balatro-like has become a supreme sub-genre since LocalThunk's hypnotic roguelike captured everyone's attention back in 2022. On an almost weekly basis, it feels like we see something new that's reading from that particular playbook. Ultrapool is the latest effort to take a shot at it, and let’s just say, I had to force myself to stop playing to pen this hands-on.

While I have nothing against pool - although it's not snooker, let's be honest - it's not a sport that often makes for an exciting game, particularly since it's usually fairly easy and devoid of tactics once you take out side spin and screw shots. There's a reason Mousebreaker decided to turn all the balls into bombs to slot in some semblance of jeopardy, after all. However, with Ultrapool, adding the now-familiar Balatro setup adds a desperately needed strategy layer.

And much like its influence, the goal is fairly straightforward: score enough points each round to progress to the next. Complete all ten and enjoy the sweet satisfaction of a well-earned victory. To score those points, you have to pot balls. Shocking, right? I promise it gets a lot more interesting. You see, every round, you'll earn a few bucks to spend in the store to buy new balls. These come in various flavours that can affect how points are racked up.

For instance, the Dice ball will randomly select a number between one and six after each shot to determine its worth if you pot it that turn. Likewise, the Pinball is worth an extra point every time it gets hit. Others might spawn additional balls when they're potted, provide additional bonuses that can increase your multiplier, or even give other balls a little nudge. All of this means carefully considering each shot and trying to work out the best way to get the highest score possible. What you decide to pot and leave for later is incredibly important, particularly in the later rounds.

Ultrapool adds a whole new meaning to break

To overcome the ten-round gauntlet, you'll need to find synergies between the various balls. Some play nicely with their spherical friends, while others, depending on the run, are just taking up space. While you'll want to add to your collection with any hard-earned cash, ideally, it has to be something that will contribute. Of course, balancing buying new stuff with upgrading your existing arsenal is crucial, too. Oh, then you need to think about where in the triangle to place each one, as the top left and right balls are often potted immediately from the break. As you can see, there's a lot to think about, and that's before we throw snacks and cocktails into the mix.

Snacks are purchasable every few rounds. They offer passives that range from providing extra shots to adjusting pocket multipliers. Some don't do anything until they're sold, providing yet another conundrum. Meanwhile, cocktails combine the effects of two balls together into one mega sphere. I appreciate that it might sound intimidating, but it's all quite straightforward in the moment. Themes quickly start appearing, with doubling down almost always the best option based on the handful of runs I've had so far.

Any Balatro stalwart will immediately feel right at home. The thrill whenever a synergy works out is very much alive and well, particularly when numbers start popping up on the screen as several modifiers fire off at once. While the visual side of things isn't quite as exhilarating, the dopamine hits are still powerful enough that seeking more of them becomes a reason to keep potting balls.

As for the physical act of striking the cue ball into its targets, that's all perfectly fine. It's also pretty easy. I could quite reliably pull off plants and doubles without much issue thanks to the incredibly generous aiming lines. On top of that, Ultrapool appears to reward good intentions rather than pure skill, with the pockets often sucking the ball in after a potentially wayward shot. At first, I was slightly conflicted about this until I accepted that my potting chops aren't really the point. Calculating how many points a well-chosen shot will earn, alongside which modifiers it will activate, is the true 'game' here. If the shot is there or thereabouts, then it's good enough.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to play more Ultrapool.