The Grand Mafia is celebrating its second anniversary with a new Cruise Party event

The Grand Mafia, Yotta Games’ online multiplayer strategy game, has just turned two. It sees players take on the role of John, a man fuelled by revenge who must come up with unique strategies to influence the people around him and turn them into allies, while also getting rid of those who oppose him. This year’s anniversary update tasks players with a job on a cruise.

The Grand Mafia’s Golden November is back with a cruise party hosted by Thomas, a German business tycoon with a penchant for gambling. But a private gambling game isn’t all he brings to Oakvale. Players are going to have to find out all the mysteries hiding under the deck.

How do you get in on such a closed affair though? First, players will have to collect the Luck, Strength and Wealth Statement Pieces. After this, they will be invited to the party onboard. And, of course, once the ship has been infiltrated, it’s time to uncover whatever Thomas is hiding.

Once inside, the next task is to gather valuable information that will prove to be vital. This can be obtained at a secret info exchange spot that has been set up on the cruise. The information naturally comes at a price. Completing birthday events will earn players Gold Coins, and with the right number of coins, everything you want to know will be yours.

In addition, players can also gather Cruise Coins by completing a variety of missions. These can be used to get various limited-time items like the Sky Island Turf Skin and the Shimmery Shell Babe Outfit. On top of that, an Enforcer will be available for free as well.

Herrmann Jager, better known as the Bone Crusher will be available for free during the event period. He possesses Challenge Damage, Investment Speed, and Training Speed buffs, so don’t forget to add him to your squad!

Get to the bottom of the ship mystery by downloading The Grand Mafia now for free.