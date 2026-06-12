Dave the Diver officially set to launch globally on iOS and Android this year

Mintrocket's hit scuba diving adventure game Dave the Diver has set the date for its global launch

Coming to mobile for the first time in China, it will now launch worldwide in August

Dave the Diver sees you switching between aquatic exploration and Diner Dash-style minigames

There's good news for fans of sushi and scuba diving this week. In the most recent Mintrocket Dev Dive showcase, not only did they unveil their newest mobile game, Godzilla Defense Force: X, but they also confirmed that Dave the Diver is coming to mobile! After first making its way to smartphones in China, the hit adventure game will make its way to iOS and Android this August.

Dave the Diver puts you in the shoes of the titular deep-sea scuba expert. Recruited by his friend Bancho to help support the opening of his new sushi restaurant, Dave will have to venture deep into the mysterious Blue Hole that supports all kinds of aquatic life. But there may be a lot more than culinary delicacies lurking in the depths...

Dive in

While it may be controversial since Mintrocket has been dubbed an indie studio despite receiving some significant financial backing, one thing that isn't in doubt is that Dave the Diver is an exceptional game.

Having played it on PC myself, I found it to be an extremely engaging take on the adventure game genre. Mixing together the exploration of the deep sea with Diner Dash-style minigames and a variety of other mechanics proved to be a winning combo for many.

I've no doubt that bringing it to mobile is the right idea. But I'm particularly interested to see how Mintrocket will price or distribute Dave the Diver. Despite my prior opinions, this is one game that I think would not only be worth paying for on mobile, but also work quite well on the platform too.

Still, it's far from the only big release you should be keeping your eye on this summer. Keep up with the latest and most interesting launches the easy way by checking out our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week!