The Eternal Castle Remastered quietly launches on Android for some authentic retro platforming fun

Party like it's 1987

Remastered post-apocalyptic platforming adventure

Stays true to the OG classic

Available on Google Play for $5.99

With Dead Cells launching for free on the Epic Games Store last week, I've been in the mood for retro-inspired platformers recently. It's not hard to find similar experiences on mobile, but this time around, though, it seems it'll be as retro as it can possibly get with the quiet launch of The Eternal Castle Remastered on mobile.

Despite not releasing with plenty of bells and whistles this week, it's out and available to dive into on Google Play right now. And I say it's authentically retro because the OG platformer came out in 1987, which will make sense once you take a look at its visuals.

The remaster aims to modernise the whole thing while trying its best to stay faithful to the original classic, and based on the trailer alone, I think it's safe to say the development team did a bang-up job of accomplishing that.

As you progress through the post-apocalyptic world around you, you'll also get to collect gliders that'll help power up your ship as well as unlock different weapons and items. You'll need all the arsenal you can get your hands on to fight through the Ancient Ruins and take down all kinds of abominations in the Forgotten City and the Unholy Lab, after all.

One thing I'd be a tad wary of is how the controls would work on mobile, as platformers - at least in my experience - often suffer from poorly optimised touch controls. It looks absolutely stunning though and incredibly compelling, so if you'd like to see how it plays on Android, it's $5.99 a pop or your local equivalent.



In the meantime, if you're on the hunt for something similar to speedrun over the holidays, our list of the best platformers on Android might just give you everything you'll ever need.



