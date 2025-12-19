Summoners War celebrates the holidays with Golden Bells, Santa Astar, and festive rewards

Sky Arena and Summoners War: Rush roll out generous Christmas rewards

Summoners War: Sky Arena’s Golden Bell holiday event offers premium rewards

Summoners War: Rush introduces the Festive Frenzy event

Both games are stacking rewards throughout the holiday season

The holidays have officially reached the Summoners War universe, and Com2uS is leaning hard into that festive spirit across two of its biggest games. If you’re already juggling daily check-ins and resource planning, it’s only going to increase hereon.

Over in Summoners War: Sky Arena, the focus is firmly on generosity. The Holiday Golden Bell Shop Event is live through December 28th, turning your usual grind into something that feels a little more celebratory.

As you play, you’ll collect Golden and Silver Bells, which can then be exchanged for some of the most tempting rewards it has to offer. We’re talking Legendary All-Attribute Scrolls, Light & Darkness Scrolls, Devilmons, and plenty of high-end rune materials.

If you’re trying to squeeze every last advantage out of the season, keeping an eye on the latest Summoners War: Sky Arena codes alongside your bell farming is an easy win. And if all these scrolls have you wondering who’s actually worth going after, a quick look at the current Sky Arena tier list never hurts.

Meanwhile, Summoners War: Rush is doing its own thing, leaning into a more playful holiday vibe with the Festive Frenzy event. Running until early January, this one revolves around daily missions and Festive Dice, which you’ll use to unlock rewards and, most importantly, the new Legend monster Santa Astar.

By sticking with the event, you can gather enough resources to promote Santa Astar all the way up to level five, making this more than just a novelty addition. Festive Chests add a bit of excitement to each day, and there’s an optional crystal spend if you want to accelerate progress.

As with Sky Arena, rewards are front and centre here, making it a good moment to double-check any active Summoners War: Rush codes you might’ve missed. And once Santa Astar joins your roster, the Summoners War Rush tier list is a handy reference for figuring out how he fits into your wider lineup.