5 new mobile games to try this week - December 25th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Solve a whodunit with your friends this Christmas
- Soar through the skies or drive through rally tracks in style
- Face your nightmares across a gothic adventure
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Netflix
The holidays are indeed upon us, and that means plenty of social gatherings where whodunits fit right in! Just in time for all those idle moments sitting around the TV, Dead Man’s Party: A Knives Out Game has launched on Netflix to give you a proper murder mystery to solve with your family and friends.
You can control the social deduction adventure via your phone and access the fun on your TV, as you try your hardest to put two and two together to get to the bottom of the gruesome crime. Whether or not you're a fan of Benoit Blanc from the Netflix show, it's bound to offer hours of sus-filled fun for everyone this season.
2
Legendary Pilots
If you'd rather soar through the clouds with Santa and his reindeer this Christmas, retro-inspired flight sim Legendary Pilots will have you taking on the role of an aviation expert as you build your pilot career.
You'll also need to manage routes and deal with your passengers, as well as purchase your own planes across Turbo-Props and Regional Jets. There's the AI Air Traffic to manoeuvre around on your quest to top the airline rankings too - Santa's sleigh-swerving skills have got nothing on you!
3
#Drive Rally
For something a little bit more grounded, #Drive Rally takes you back to the golden age of the 90s when it comes to rally racing, with arcade-inspired mechanics and deep ride customisation.
You can cruise through the streets with your co-driver, and while they might not always hold your hand as you learn the ropes on the track, they'll make for welcome companions when it comes to navigation. You can even design your dream ride and immortalise it forever with the Photo Mode.
4
The Eternal Castle Remastered
Speaking of retro, The Eternal Castle Remastered is a modernised version of the 1987 classic, tasking you with platforming through a post-apocalyptic world. There are plenty of weapons to unlock while you traverse the Forgotten City, with added game mechanics and polished visuals.
You can collect gliders to power up your ship as well, all on a quest to get back home after an AI fallout. Nothing portrays Christmas better than an epic journey home, after all.
5
The Macabre Journey
And finally, if you'd rather spend the holidays The Nightmare Before Christmas-style, The Macabre Journey has plenty of nightmares to keep you preoccupied. This atmospheric puzzler takes you through the story of poor Victor as he journeys to search for his precious Eleanor, but nothing is ever what it seems in this gothic tale.
Along the way, you'll encounter scecptres, illusions, and plenty of hidden secrets, plus silent houses that don't always seem so silent after you've overstayed your welcome. It's definitely a different way to spend the holidays if you're in the mood for some chills and thrills!