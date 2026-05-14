The Cat Was in the Bedroom is a simple and oddly calm puzzler out now on iOS and Android

A quiet little room escape

The Cat Was in the Bedroom is out now on iOS and Android

Classic tap-to-solve gameplay with no timers or pressure

Focuses on observation, small clues, and a relaxed pace

The Cat Was in the Bedroom. That's the name of a puzzler that's out now on iOS and Android, and it is doing a lot of work as a title. Yesterday I wrote about something called Wish Upon a Cat. There are a lot of evocative cat games around at the moment, and I am not complaining about any of them.

The premise is about as calm as it gets. You wake up, there's a cat in the bedroom, and you need to escape. That's it. Tap things that look interesting, collect items, solve mechanisms based on the clues you find, and work your way out of the room. It’s like being a cat yourself.

The system recommends changing your perspective and observing carefully when you get stuck, which is good advice for escape games generally and also, arguably, life.

Simple tap controls, a calm and unhurried atmosphere, and a classic room escape structure that has been a reliable formula for good reason. There's no timer breathing down your neck, no complex UI to navigate - just a bedroom, a cat, and a locked door standing between you and your morning.

Auto-save support means you can put it down mid-puzzle and come back to it whenever, which suits the kind of experience this clearly wants to be. There's not a huge amount to say beyond that about The Cat Was in the Bedroom, which is rather the point.

Speaking of things operating a little outside the usual, if you're curious about what's happening beyond the App Store and Google Play, our Off the AppStore feature is worth bookmarking. This week's edition covers One More Try, the latest in our weekly look at apps doing their own thing away from the big two storefronts.

And if these are your thing, our list of the best puzzlers on iOS has plenty more to work through, with or without a cat involved.