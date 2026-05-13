Wish Upon a Cat turns a small argument into a multiversal problem on iOS and Android

Can you find the dimension-hopping cat?

Wish Upon a Cat is coming soon to iOS and Android

Features a multiverse story tied to a rogue cat and personal conflict

Brings together characters from across Odencat’s previous games

Arguments with friends usually don’t spiral into multiverse problems, but Wish Upon a Cat seems to think otherwise. It’s heading to iOS and Android soon, and it starts with something small. A birthday, a fallout, a bit of regret. All before immediately throwing you somewhere far less manageable.

You’re pulled into an alternate dimension by a flash of light and greeted by a talking mouse, which is about the point where things stop pretending to be normal. The real issue is a rogue cat hopping between realities and leaving chaos behind, and fixing that mess is now somehow your responsibility.

It’s not just about the premise either. This pulls in characters and locations from across Odencat’s catalogue, so if you’ve played Meg's Monster or Bear’s Restaurant, you’ll start spotting familiar faces pretty quickly. It doesn’t really try to ease you in as a standalone; it plays more like a crossover that assumes you’ve been here before.

It’s described as a shorter experience, but that seems to be what the devs wanted. The focus is on the narrative, the characters you meet, and whatever answer sits at the centre of that runaway cat’s behaviour. Why it’s doing all this, what it actually wants, and how your own situation ties back into it.

That framing also gives it a slightly different tone. You’re not just chasing something down for the sake of it; there’s a personal thread running underneath everything, even if it starts with something as ordinary as an unresolved argument.

Given Odencat’s track record, it’ll likely be emotional without overplaying it. Their previous work has a habit of landing its moments subtly, and this feels cut from the same cloth.

If you’re after more story-driven experiences while you wait, our list of the top adventure games on iOS is a good place to start.