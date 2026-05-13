Off the AppStore: Just a little bit more, just One More Try!

Take poker on the road in a roguelike quest

Cards will be dealt, and you must use your chips to change the odds

Luck will determine your cards, paths, encounters, and treasures

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone's browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game, though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

It takes skill to be good at anything, and it takes even more skill to be good at anything that involves a hefty amount of luck. One of the reasons card games are so popular is that they equalise the playing field: Everyone who comes to the table is the same (save for whatever personal wealth they bring). You can use math and psychology to give yourself some sort of edge in the coming rounds, but a lot of it is down to luck. The poorest soldier can slay the wealthiest dragon if luck is on their side… But 4Cats wants you to flip your tables in One More Try.

You are an adventurer out to seek fortune and glory with nothing but the clothes on your back, a weapon, and a handful of magical chips. This world of luck and randomisation is dominated by the almighty hand of Poker, where cards determine power and possibility. Whenever you enter into a battle, a set of five cards will be dealt between you and your opponent. You must use your luck-altering chips to change the cards in your hand to ones that better suit your favour. With the right cards, you can turn a two-pair into a three-of-a-kind or even a full house. With such power, the suits can give you all the strength and armour needed for the battle ahead.

Of course, opponents will have their own chips to make their appropriate hands, and you'd better hope that you braced for them. What's fortunate is that the chips you start with aren't necessarily what you have to leave with. The end of each battle gives you the chance to heal yourself or upgrade your chips. As you progress through the branching roguelike paths, you'll see opportunities to gain treasures for passive boosts, additional upgrades, and of course, additional chips. But it all comes down to how you play them.

One More Try is a 2D roguelike, poker-based adventure where RNG is the main factor in more ways than one. You get the chance to shift every outcome in your favour using chips, math, and whatever else you find on your journey. Foes will have similar tools and powers, making it a real challenge, but you must keep pushing to defy luck. Still, at the end of the day, you must play the cards you're dealt.

One More Try is available to download and play from its itch.io page!