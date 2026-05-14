Red Bull Padel: Court Legends will bring fast-paced rallies to iOS and Android soon

A sport on the rise finds its way onto your phone

Red Bull Padel: Court Legends launches May 27th on iOS and Android

Real-time PvP focuses on positioning, wall play, and shot control

Progression mirrors the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour

Padel has been having a total moment for a while now, and if you've been curious about the sport but haven't managed to get near a court yet, Red Bull Padel: Court Legends might be a reasonable place to start.

It’s set against the backdrop of the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour, and the aim seems pretty clear - to translate that fast, reactive style of play into something that works on your phone without losing what makes the sport click in the first place.

On court, it's designed around real-time PvP matches where positioning and quick decision-making matter as much as shot selection. The wall interactions are part of it too, which is what separates padel from tennis and gives it that particular all-over-the-place energy once rallies start extending.

Defensive lobs, controlled volleys, smashes, overheads, the full range of shots is there to develop over time, and the goal, as in the real game, is to control the net, apply pressure, and manoeuvre your opponents out of position. Easier said than done, obviously.

Progression follows a structure inspired by the professional tour, moving up from entry-level Friendly League competitions through P2 and P1 tournaments and eventually to the Majors. There's a club system in there too, letting you build a team and experiment with different lineups as you go.

Elite athletes from the real Premier Padel Tour are also woven into the experience, which gives it a bit more credibility than your average sports mobile tie-in. Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world right now, which makes the timing of this feel reasonably well judged as well.

Red Bull Padel: Court Legends is free on iOS and Android from May 27th.

If you're after more to play in the sports space, our list of the best sports games on iOS is worth a look.