The Battle of Polytopia hits 25 million downloads

Still growing strong

The Battle of Polytopia has hit 25 million downloads

The World Championship is also in full swing

Prize money up for grabs

It’s been a big month for The Battle of Polytopia. Midjiwan’s minimalist 4x strategy hit just passed 25 million downloads on mobile, which is an incredible feat for something that built its empire on word of mouth rather than aggressive monetisation. Not bad for a project that first started as a quirky indie experiment in conquering a square world.

Part of that success comes down to how Polytopia treats its players. It’s free, fair, and constantly evolving. From weekly challenges to fresh tribe cosmetics, the latest being the Aquarion and Elyrion skins, Midjiwan has kept things feeling alive without ever losing that simple charm that makes its hex-grabbing gameplay so easy to love.

And now the studio’s giving back to its community in the biggest way yet: The Battle of Polytopia World Championship. The first official global tournament will run throughout October and November, with six finalists earning their way to the live grand finals in Stockholm this December.

Matches take place in the Might game mode, played in best-of-three, single-elimination rounds - a pure test of tactical skill. There’s a big prize pool up for grabs, including $4,000 for the winner. Entry is open to anyone aged 18 or older, and it’s completely free.

You can sign up through the Polytopia Official Space on Challengermode or directly in-game under Multiplayer > Tournaments. We’ve covered the tournament in more detail in an article dedicated to it. You can also check out our list of the best city builders on Android if you fancy expanding your strategic horizons.

The Battle of Polytopia is available now on iOS, Android, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can also visit the official website for more information.

And if you're looking for something else, here’s a list of the top turn-based games for mobile right now!