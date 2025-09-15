The Battle of Polytopia is all set to kick off its World Championship, with $10,000 on the line

And it’s free on the Epic Games Store too

Qualifiers begin on September 13th with The Battle of the Tribes

12 tribes will then face-off in November

Six finalists will head to Stockholm for the live finals on December 6th

The Battle of Polytopia is free on the Epic Games Store this week, and the timing couldn’t be better. With the $10,000 World Championship just around the corner, new players have the perfect excuse to jump in, learn the ropes, and maybe even carve out a path to the live finals in Stockholm this December. Okay, it's unlikely, but there's nothing wrong with a little ambition.

Kicking off on September 13th, Polytopia’s championship begins with The Battle of the Tribes, a qualification phase spread across ten weeks. Each weekend sees tournaments, where you will fight it out in the Might game mode. You’ll find yourself seizing capitals in best-of-three, single-elimination showdowns.

Every qualifier crowns a champion for one of Polytopia’s 12 tribes, all leading to November’s Face Off round, which whittles the field to six finalists. Those six will then be flown to Stockholm for the in-person finals on December 6th, complete with a studio audience, expert commentary, and the chance to step into the spotlight at Midjiwan’s home base.

The stakes are high as there’s $4,000 for the winner, $2,000 for the runner-up, $1,500 each for third and fourth, and $500 for the remaining two finalists. So, if you're eager to test your chops, entry is free and open to anyone 18 or older. You can sign up either through Challengermode’s Polytopia Official Space or directly inside the game via Multiplayer > Tournaments.

With no entry fees, cash prizes on the line, and free access to the game this week, there’s never been a better time to see how your strategy stacks up. Download The Battle of Polytopia now for free. Visit the official website for more information. The path to glory, and hopefully a seat in Stockholm, begins now.

