The Battle of Polytopia makes big changes to fan-favourite Cymanti tribe in new rework

Cymanti-ics

The Battle of Polytopia is making major reworks to the Cymanti

This fan-favourite tribe now has new units and alterations to Algae

Meanwhile, there are additional tweaks that will affect all factions to check out

While 4x is not a genre you might explicitly tie to mobile, it's still pretty popular on our favourite platform. That's certainly the case with today's subject, The Battle of Polytopia. Seeing you attempt to, well, conquer Polytopia, it's just had a major rework to one of its core factions!

Longtime players will already be familiar with the insectoid-themed Cymanti. But they're getting a brand-new rework that includes major changes to how they play. For one, their core aspect of Algae has been completely changed from being a tile improvement to a tile itself.

This means you can now not only build additional improvements on top of Algae, but also grab a free bit of Aphea Nectar (at the cost of no longer gaining a pop). Algae will also no longer slow down naval units, but it will still slow your land units. Speaking of units, that's where further changes are being made!

Unit(y)

To start, the Raychi has been split into a traditional naval unit still named the same and the aptly titled Boomchi that, well, explodes. They're joined by the Living Island, a humongous creature that spreads algae and can be used to transport land-based units across water.

As for the land side of things, there have been major tweaks and changes all around (you can check those out in the official blog). But one of the biggest alterations is the replacement of the Swordsman with the Mantis, the replacement of Cloaks with the Moth and a tweak to transformation units that means they won't regain their health on transforming!

All of these change up the strategic aspect of The Battle of Polytopia massively. But for many of you, this will barely be a stumbling block. So if you think you've really got this commanding-and-conquering down pat, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android for some more of our top picks?