The Battle of Polytopia sees the return of its esports tournament with $10k on the line

That's a lot of cheddar

The Battle of Polytopia World Championship is making a return for its second instalment

Fans will duke it out to be one of eight finalists at the climax this October

A whopping $10,000 prize pool is one the line in this tournament

For many mobile fans, the Battle of Polytopia is considered the peak of 4X gaming on the platform. It's accessible, visually satisfying (and definitely polygonal) and takes great advantage of being on mobile. Now, if you're a fan, you could be in for a shot at a whopping reward for that loyalty.

That's because The Battle of Polytopia's World Championship esports tournament is set to make a return for 2026, with a whopping $10,000 on the line. The qualifiers kick off later this month on May 11th and will start with those for the Kickoo tribe.

In case you're not aware how it works, over the next 12 weeks (excluding July), you'll be able to sign up for free and jump into one of the qualifiers for each tribe. Obviously, winning a qualifier means you'll then be playing as this tribe as you (hopefully) progress further in the Polytopia tournament!

Battle Royale

Of course, this all culminates in a face-off taking place in September and the finals in October, where eight finalists will duke it out to see who takes home the gold. Considering the 2025 edition of the World Championship received over 10,000 sign-ups, it should be no surprise this edition is even bigger.

While some may baulk at the amount of money being put up for this tournament, it undoubtedly shows how popular Midjiwan are anticipating that this event will be. And if you're interested in seeing but not playing, you can grab your tickets now for the Battle of Polytopia World Championship finals later this year!

If you fancy honing your strategic skills in The Battle of Polytopia before the tournament starts, then you should get to swotting up. Check out our picks for the best strategy games on Android to see what our favourite picks to play are!