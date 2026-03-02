The Battle of Polytopia set to celebrate ten years of 4X excitement in 2026

Polytopia, but not utopia

The Battle of Polytopia is celebrating over a decade of service this year

Fans can hop over to the official merch store for exclusive celebratory merch

Meanwhile, a brand-new mode is in the offing, as well as a physical card game

Nowadays, so many of our favourite franchises have persisted for years (perhaps far longer than they should have). So it can almost seem quaint to see newer series celebrating their anniversaries. But even then, a whopping ten years for The Battle of Polytopia is nothing to sniff at!

If you're (somehow) not familiar with Midjiwan's mobile 4X strategy, it sees you taking on leadership of one of the tribes in, well, Polytopia. Most have their own distinct mechanics and unit roster, and it's up to you to perform the usual loop of explore, expand, exploit and exterminate in fine Civ fashion! It's proven to be a major hit with players, and with us, netting Midjiwan Best Indie Developer at the Pocket Gamer Awards in 2024.

Having first launched on February 26th in 2016, The Battle of Polytopia has changed dramatically from a mere one mode and five tribes, to having multiple options for single and multiplayer, as well as ten distinct tribes to pick from. To kick off the celebrations, you can hop over to the Midjitree store to see about picking up some exclusive anniversary swag, including a signed poster.

Tribalism

Of course, that's not all that Midjiwan has up their sleeve for this anniversary either. A brand-new gameplay mode has been teased, with a full announcement set to come later this year. Meanwhile, you'll soon be able to bring The Battle of Polytopia to your kitchen table with the launch of an upcoming physical CCG!

With more than a decade now under its belt, I think we're all looking forward to seeing what else Midjiwan do with their flagship title. I'm certainly expecting big things from this new mode, and who knows? Maybe one day we'll be getting The Battle of Polytopia 2?

