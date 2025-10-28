Acecraft lights up the skies of Cloudia with a wacky Looney Toons collab

Preferred Partner Feature

Let the trademark slapstick humour begin

Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck take to the skies as collab pilots

Collect puzzle pieces to earn exclusive goodies

Milestone rewards up for grabs when signing in

Fresh off its recent crossover with classic cartoon Tom and Jerry (and after just having launched two months ago, mind you), Acecraft: Sky Hero is adding even more cartoon chaos with its new Looney Toons collab - and there's a whole lot of veggies involved.

In particular, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck will be joining the world of Cloudia as collaboration pilots, adding a loony little twist to the co-op vertical-scroller. Officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the collab offers milestone rewards when you log in every day, along with event currency up for grabs when you clear specific crossover stages.

As you gear up to welcome a beloved bunny with an attitude and a sassy duck with a lisp into the bullet hell shooter, you'll also need to get your shovels in order for the Veggie Party's Wild Harvest, which tasks you with digging for treasure in exchange for event board rewards. You can prove you're the best of the best by climbing the leaderboards here as well.

There's also going to be a special Fest Puzzle event where you can unlock tiles to complete missions, which will, in turn, reward you with exclusive goodies.

It's no surprise these two franchises have come together, to be honest - Acecraft's hand-drawn visuals complement Bugs' and Daffy's wacky whimsy wonderfully. If you're keen on immersing yourself into this team-up, you can head on over to the official social media channels for more collab campaigns to be announced soon.