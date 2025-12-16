Battle of Polytopia offers up Kawaii-inspired new skin for the Cymanti tribe

It's a New Dawn

The Battle of Polytopia is set to release its newest DLC for the Cymanti tribe

Called New Dawn, it offers a Kawaii-inspired look for the popular tribe

But it's not just looks, as it also comes packed with new units to add to their roster

While everyone else may be embracing Christmas, it seems that the 4X mobile strategy, The Battle of Polytopia, is going in another direction entirely. But don't let the colourful look of the new DLC for The Battle of Polytopia deceive you, there's a lot more than just cuteness here.

Of course, the centrepiece of the DLC is that this is essentially a skin pack for the Cymanti tribe. Called New Daw,n it professes to be inspired by the Kawaii craze, which some readers will recognise as the Japanese word for cute. And while the big eyes and colourful look may grate on some, others are likely to find this new look quite adorable.

But it's not just a look, as New Dawn also adds in several new units to the Cymanti roster with Claude, Squishy, Eggy and others joining the battle. All of whom come with their own adorable but no less deadly abilities to take down your foes with.

Polytopians

Considering it's priced at $1.99 I think most wouldn't have grumbled too much if this DLC was simply a skin pack. But the fact that developers Midjiwan have also added in these new units makes it more than worth the price. Heck, for Age of Empires fans, you even get your own version of the Priest with the Guru to bring opposing troops to your side.

And speaking of prices, it's well worth taking a look at the Cymanti tribe too, as you'll be able to grab this tribe for half off on your platform of choice, including mobile.

If you're already going to be grabbing these, though, then you might also be looking for other games to expand your palate. In which case, dig into Catherine's review of Sengodai to find out what this Japanese mythology-themed card battler has to offer!