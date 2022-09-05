Tears of Themis redeem codes for free exclusive in-game rewards (September 2022)
You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in Tears of Themis using these gift codes
Updated on: September 5, 2022 - added 1 new code
We have compiled a list of all working Tears of Themis gift codes that can be used to claim free in-game rewards such as s-chips, stellins, energy drink family pack, Oil painting tools, block components, team break supplies and much more.
List of all working Tears of Themis redeem codesHere is a list of all working Tears of Themis redeem codes:
- DT6BGQZ7WAMX - New!
- FS7AGRZ6XB5T
- 9TNSGRYNETKP
- XS7AH8ZPFAK
- SB6BY8Y7U4D3
Tears of Themis redeem codes are time-limited and expire after a few days. So try to use them as soon as possible. We will update this post with new Tears of Themis redeem codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit.
Expired
- HAPPYANNIVERSARY
- TOT1STANNIV1
- TOT1STANNIV2
- TOT1STANNIV3
- TOT1STANNIV4
- TOT1STANNIV5
- TOT1STANNIV6
- TOT1STANNIV7
- ACRED1BZM
- YSPSZRYJR3D3
- DAPAZ8HJ83VX
- 8B6TH9ZJQ3VB
- 9A6AHQYKQ3S7
- RT6THQFUSYCB
- YBPAG9XCBZS3
- MSNSG8FCTZA7
- ZANAZQXUAHSX
- SPRINGINTHEAIR
- ES6TY9A4XJ2X
- ZB7BH8S4F2HP
- FB7TY9S5XKJB
- 8BNTGRS4U7ZF - Rewards: Oracle of justice III
- BAPAH8S4V6YP - Rewards: 80 x S-chip
- GB6BZRT4V7GK - Rewards: 30K Stellin
How to redeem Tears of Themis redeem codes?Here is how to redeem codes in Tears of Themis:
- Go to the official Tears of Themis gift code redemption website
- Now choose 'Tears of Themis' and log in by entering your details
- Copy and paste any of the active Tears of Themis redeem codes from above in the text area
- Now click on redeem
- Once redeemed, open your game
- Got to the in-game mailbox and collect your reward
About Tears of ThemisTears of Themis is a mobile RPG developed by miHoYo Studios, who have also published Genshin Impact. It's a romance detective title where you play as a rookie attorney in Themis Law Firm, based in a city called Stellis. You have to solve a series of crimes while cultivating a relationship with four male protagonists, with each having a distinct personality.
Tears of Themis is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
