Tears of Themis redeem codes for free exclusive in-game rewards (September 2022)

You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in Tears of Themis using these gift codes

: September 5, 2022 - added 1 new code

We have compiled a list of all working Tears of Themis gift codes that can be used to claim free in-game rewards such as s-chips, stellins, energy drink family pack, Oil painting tools, block components, team break supplies and much more.

List of all working Tears of Themis redeem codes

DT6BGQZ7WAMX - New!

FS7AGRZ6XB5T

9TNSGRYNETKP

XS7AH8ZPFAK

SB6BY8Y7U4D3

Here is a list of all working Tears of Themis redeem codes:

Tears of Themis redeem codes are time-limited and expire after a few days. So try to use them as soon as possible. We will update this post with new Tears of Themis redeem codes as and when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit.

Expired

HAPPYANNIVERSARY

TOT1STANNIV1

TOT1STANNIV2

TOT1STANNIV3

TOT1STANNIV4

TOT1STANNIV5

TOT1STANNIV6

TOT1STANNIV7

ACRED1BZM

YSPSZRYJR3D3

DAPAZ8HJ83VX

8B6TH9ZJQ3VB

9A6AHQYKQ3S7

RT6THQFUSYCB

YBPAG9XCBZS3

MSNSG8FCTZA7

ZANAZQXUAHSX

SPRINGINTHEAIR

ES6TY9A4XJ2X

ZB7BH8S4F2HP

FB7TY9S5XKJB

8BNTGRS4U7ZF - Rewards: Oracle of justice III

- Rewards: Oracle of justice III BAPAH8S4V6YP - Rewards: 80 x S-chip

- Rewards: 80 x S-chip GB6BZRT4V7GK - Rewards: 30K Stellin

How to redeem Tears of Themis redeem codes?

Go to the official Tears of Themis gift code redemption website

Now choose 'Tears of Themis' and log in by entering your details

Copy and paste any of the active Tears of Themis redeem codes from above in the text area

Now click on redeem

Once redeemed, open your game

Got to the in-game mailbox and collect your reward

Here is how to redeem codes in Tears of Themis:

About Tears of Themis

Tears of Themis is a mobile RPG developed by miHoYo Studios, who have also published Genshin Impact . It's a romance detective title where you play as a rookie attorney in Themis Law Firm, based in a city called Stellis. You have to solve a series of crimes while cultivating a relationship with four male protagonists, with each having a distinct personality.

Tears of Themis is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.