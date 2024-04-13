Tears of Themis will celebrate Artem's birthday with new SSR card and limited return of past cards

Make sure your Artem cards are up to the task

SSR card Love for the Ages will be available

Take on the limited-time Birthday Puzzle event

Past cards will make a comeback

HoYoverse has announced an upcoming update for Tears of Themis, letting you indulge in all the giddy feels with Artem for a limited time. In particular, you can join in on all the festivities of Artem's birthday to make sure it's as memorable for him as it is for you - and with a new SSR card available in the summons pool to boot.

In the upcoming update to Tears of Themis, you can look forward to nabbing the Artem SSR "Love for the Ages" card for a limited time. This also comes with past birthday cards that will once again make a comeback within the gacha, so there's no better time than now to gather all those in-game currencies and splurge.

The update adds the [Agelong Affection] Limited-Time Event, where you can take a trip down memory lane and recall fond childhood memories with Artem. The Birthday Puzzle Limited-Time Event has also been added, letting you grab in-game goodies by simply heading on over to the Law Firm and consuming AP to achieve goals in the Themis Job System. Make sure your Artem cards are up to the task though, as you'll only be able to use Artem cards in debates.

