Tears of Themis treats Vyn fans to an all-new SSR card along with special pickup banner in latest update

HoYoverse has announced an exciting new update for Tears of Themis, inviting you to take part in plenty of giddy vibes with Vyn across the romance detective game. In particular, Vyn fans will be delighted to know that the new Vyn SSR "Musings in the Rain" will be entering the fray with this update, along with a special story episode, a limited-time event and more.

In the latest update to Tears of Themis, you can look forward to discovering what happens next in the Main Story Episode 11, "Cocoon II". You can also score a discount for the "Vyn - Recreation" Outfit as well as the event Background as part of the festivities.

Want more freebies? Why not take a look at our Tears of Themis redeem codes to get your fill?

Of course, there's always something inherently romantic about the soft pitter-patter of the rain, so with the Rainy Pickup Event Shadow of Themis, you can use your Tears of Themis to pull from the summons pool and draw cards. This banner is exclusively for Vyn SSR "Musings in the Rain" and "Aimed At Your Heart", so there's a higher chance for you to nab these cards while you can. The pity system is pretty generous here too - with every 100 draws, you can acquire an unowned SSR card, guaranteed. Each draw rewards you with Trace of Tears ×1 as well!

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Tears of Themis on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.