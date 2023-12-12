Tears of Themis launches limited-time Christmas event with rate-up banners for new Artem and Marius cards

HoYoverse is celebrating all things wintery this Christmas season within Tears of Themis, letting players experience a romantic holiday in its latest update. In particular, you can look forward to the scintillating "Snowy Sweetness" Series Event as well as the limited-time "Wish Café", where you can cosy up with your chosen male lead beginning December 15th.

In the latest update for Tears of Themis, you can aim to clear missions within the exclusive event to score delectable in-game goodies. In addition, the "Snowy Sweetness" Event Shadow of Themis will offer a higher rate to acquire gorgeous new cards from the summons pool, which include Artem SSR "Voice of Comfort" and Marius SSR "Unchanged by Time".

Are you eager to get your hands on more freebies to help you collect those cards when you're at the mercy of the RNG gods? Why not take a look at our Tears of Themis redeem codes to get your fill?

The latest update also puts Luke SR "Honeyed Secret" and Vyn SR "Timeless Wishes" up for grabs within the "Snowy Sweetness" Series Event. As a special treat, you'll get to hear Artem, Marius, Luke and Vyn whisper sweet nothings within these limited-time cards.

If you're eager to join in on all the holiday fun and experience the Christmas update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Tears of Themis on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.