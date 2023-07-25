Teamfight Tactics drops a batch of new content for the multi-game event Soul Fighter, including new cosmetics and an event pass

To celebrate the massive multi-game event that is being hosted within each of Riot Games’ League of Legends-related titles, the new Soul Fighter update has been launched within Teamfight Tactics. This new event brings with it a bunch of new content such as new Tacticians, a new Arena, a new Little Legends, an event pass, and more!

The brand new Soul Fighter event will be running within four separate League of Legends titles simultaneously. The content this event brings will vary from game to game, but you’ll be able to find this neon-soaked, retro fighting game-themed event within Runeterra, Wild Rift, League of Legends itself, and of course, Teamfight Tactics.

Content-wise, each game is receiving a different amount of additions. Luckily for TFT fans, this one is one of the more stacked updates, bringing in a boatload of new content. To begin with, you have two new Tacticians available for use; Chibi Gwyn and Chibi Soul Fighter Gwyn respectively. These cosmetic addons to the game allow you to show off your love for Gwyn by adorning your avatar with her new look.

Then, we also have new Little Legends species to check out if the Tacticians don’t do it for you. These new furry friends are adorable little creatures, offering a more cutesy way to show off your love for the game.

Next up, we have the new game mode and new arena. The new arena, Tournament of Souls, shows off a gladiator arena-like aesthetic, with a 2D crowd cheering you on from all sides. The new game mode introduces a cut-throat best-of-three bracket tournament style of play to the game, freshening up your experience with TFT.

Phew! Quite a doozy this one, and there’s even a new event pass too, which will offer up new missions and challenges to complete for various rewards! If you’d like to get involved, you can download Teamfight Tactics for free at either of the links below!