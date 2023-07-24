Legends of Runeterra introduces a boatload of new cosmetics to celebrate the franchise-wide Soul Fighter event

To celebrate the massive multi-game event that is being hosted in each of Riot Games’ League of Legends-related titles, the new Soul Fighter update has been launched within Legends of Runeterra. This new event brings in a brand new event pass alongside a bunch of new skins, card backs, and some new emotes too!

In all honesty, Legends of Runeterra received the smallest batch of content related to Soul Fighter in comparison to Teamfight Tactics or Wild Rift. Still, there’s a decent bit on offer here, mainly in terms of skins, so it’s worthwhile to check it all out.

To begin with, we have the new epic skins. These three are for Nidalee, Virgo, and Sett, and adorn them in a neon-soaked retro fighting game-themed outfit. These new skins will enhance these cards when you drop them onto the field, showing off your favourite characters in a brand-new and flashy way!

As for the rare skins, we have new ones for Samira, Jhin, Gwen, Pyke, and Evelynn. Much as the same for the above cards, these new skins will enhance the cards when you play them onto the field, making them look awesome in that classic SNES fighting game way.

Beyond those skins, there’s the new event pass, which will offer up new missions and challenges to complete to progress through a pass that will then offer you different rewards like currency, card packs, and more!

Finally, we have the new cardbacks. These are simply the cosmetic upgrades to the back of the cards you play, and there are quite a few, all themed after those epic skins mentioned above. So, overall, this is mostly just a batch of new cosmetics as opposed to a bunch of new content, but it’s still plenty to collect!

Give it a go by downloading Legends of Runeterra for free at either of the links below!