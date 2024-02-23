Teamfight Tactics introduces new 14.2 patch with Lunar New Year festivities and a new anti-cheat system

New Vanguard software that makes anti-cheat systems stronger

Lunar Festival with several exciting events

Mid-set revival also returns with a new Remix Rumble Act 2 Pass

Riot Games has just released a brand new update for Teamfight Tactics, which brings loads of content to the League of Legends-themed auto-chess battler. Version 14.2 carries forward the Chinese New Year celebrations with the Lunar Festival and a new anti-cheat software alongside a bunch of other stuff. Windows 7,8, and 8.1 will also be no longer supported, so be sure to update if you wish to continue playing.

Cheating is about to get much harder in Teamfight Tactics with the introduction of Vanguard. Riot Games’ new anti-cheat software will soon be required for all League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics games. Starting with patch 14.2, a diagnostics check will also be conducted to ensure your computer is ready for this update.

But that's not all - the Lunar Festival is just around the corner, bringing a host of exciting events and cosmetics to the game. From the Set 3.5 Revival: Galaxies game mode to stunning Lunar Festival-themed cosmetics like Chibi Sona and Chibi Porcelain Lux, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, don't miss out on the exclusive Golden Dragon Skyscraper Arena, available as a Star Content drop from the Treasure Realms.

If that wasn’t enough, the first mid-set revival is also on the horizon with the Return to the Stars mode. Dive back into the Galaxies mid-set and explore new strategies and gameplay mechanics. Being halfway through the set also brings a new Remix Rumble Act 2 Pass, with an upgradable version costing 1295 RP, which offers access to more Arenas and Tacticians.

To top it off, there’s some system improvements and bug fixes that will make gameplay feel much smoother. Check out all the new content by downloading Teamfight Tactics now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.