Waven, Ankama Games' tactical RPG, will launch in Early Access on PC ahead of its mobile launch later this year

In case you missed it, Ankama Games has announced that Waven: Hoist the Sails will be launching in Early Access on PC and Mac, letting players get first dibs on the tactical multiplayer RPG beginning August 16th. Mobile gamers won't have to wait too long though, as the game is scheduled to be released later in the year for both iOS and Android.

During the Early Access phase for Waven: Hoist the Sails, players can expect to score 3 Founder's Packs that can be purchased from the store. The Standard Founders' Pack will include 3,000 Gems as well as 4 Broken Sword emotes and a Throne trophy, while the Deluxe Founders' Pack will reward players with a whopping 5,000 Gems, a Symbiote pet, 4 combat visual effects, and 4 world visual effects. This also includes the cosmetic items that can be found within the Standard Pack.

As for the Premium Founders' Pack, players will be happy to know that 7,000 Gems are up for grabs, along with a Dark Vlad pet, 4 premium world visual effects, 4 premium combat visual effects, and 4 Goultard speech bubbles. Of course, just like in the previous pack, the Premium pack will also contain all cosmetics in the Deluxe and Standard packs.

If you're curious about how it all plays out, you can take a little sneak peek at our Waven first impressions piece as well to get an idea of the game.

Aside from all this, there will be over 250 quests to experience and 17 destinations to visit during the Early Access phase. Players can also unlock 25 heroes and collect 90 companions, plus discover 300 spells to enrich their gameplay experience.

You won't have long to wait until you can try the free-to-play game on your PC or Mac, but for now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can check out Waven on the official Steam page and add it to your wishlist.