Frogblock is an isometric puzzle adventure that is now available on iOS

Do puzzlers only work well if they’re brain teasers? Well, Frogblock is here to challenge that notion. Just launched on iOS (with a review coming soon!), this handcrafted puzzle adventure invites you to see the world from a different perspective, quite literally.

In Frogblock, you guide a curious frog across intricate landscapes where every hop, slide, and block shift transforms the board, revealing new pathways and clever challenges that test your creativity as well as your logic.

The puzzles may be interesting, but the real beauty lies in the world you're solving them in. Each landscape feels alive, such as tranquil lily ponds, lush swamps, and vibrant environments that evolve with a dynamic soundtrack.

Frogblock is a balanced puzzler for varied attention spans. It’s as easy to pick up for a five-minute break as it is to sink into for a cosy evening session. The puzzles draw on M.C. Escher-inspired perspectives sprinkled with some novelty, creating mechanics you won’t find anywhere else.

Best of all is that Frogblock is built as a premium experience. That means no ads, no microtransactions, and no interruptions - just pure puzzle-solving bliss with the promise of seasonal updates and new worlds to come.

So, if you’ve been looking for a puzzle adventure that’s pretty and clever, this little frog might just have your next favourite leap. Download Frogblock now for $5.99 or your local equivalent by clicking on the link below.

No news on an Android version yet. Until then, visit the official website for more information. You can also follow the X page to stay up to date about all the latest developments.

