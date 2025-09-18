Total War: Empire's New World Expansion is out now with a new start date and factions

Set out on the warpath

Total War: Empire's A New World expansion is now available

Take on the Late Start campaign and play as 44 new factions

Resist European colonisation in the fan-favourite A New World campaign

In Total War: Empire, you command one of the great empires of the 18th century in their quest to colonise and exploit the world, all while dealing with centuries-old enemies on their doorstep. It's a distinct entry in the Total War series and one which has just gotten a brand spanking expansion on mobile with A New World!

The appeal in A New World is twofold, as it unlocks a whopping 44 new playable factions across the world. Many of these are relatively minor, but all of them boast the ability to change the course of history by making a brand-new world power.

But that's not the main focus, no, that's in the campaign section. Because A New World also introduces the new Late Start campaign. Tired of grinding towards key tech? Want to get deep into the proto-Napoleonic line battle action? The late start is for you, as old empires implode and new ones arise.

Cry Havoc

Even then, where A New World gets its namesake from is in the fan-favourite Warpath campaign. In a complete turnaround from the original, you'll take on the role of the native American tribes of the continent in their battle against European colonisation.

Without easy lines of supply, industry and technology to rely on, you'll need to slowly adopt new techniques for battling the invaders, all while using ambush tactics and overwhelming numbers to grind down your opponents. It's a true challenge for any Total War aficionado, and well worth the price of admission alone. With all the other content included, it's a great bargain.

