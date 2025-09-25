5 new mobile games to try this week - September 25th, 2025
- Find peace in loss by hiking through the Scottish Highlands
- Build an amusement park in hell for lost souls
- Tap away across idle battles in a chibi-fied RPG
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
1
Pine Hearts
When it comes to cosy and heartwarming stories, there somehow always has to be a tinge of sadness peppered throughout the prose to make them more memorable. In Pine Hearts, you'll struggle with the loss of your late father while adventuring across the Scottish Highlands.
As you hike through "the mountain your dad never could" (easy on chopping those onions, Secret Mode), you'll also get to investigate castle ruins, assist the locals by playing judge to a veggie competition, and even lend a ghost a helping hand. You'll also apparently do battle with monsters made from cardboard cutouts, which is simply too wholesome to resist.
Thankfully, all the wholesome quests you can take on and the lovely townsfolk you'll meet along the way will help you make new and brighter memories despite the loss - and that's always welcome.
2
Soul Park
From childhood innocence and candy-coloured memories, we move on to darker things with Soul Park - a hellish new sim that's less wholesome but just as fun. Tasked with building an amusement park in hell, you'll need to design roller coasters and decorate your park to profit off lost souls. Not everyone can gain access to your park, though - you'll also need to judge who gets entry and who doesn't, which means the fate of Lente the loud-mouthed theatre-talker lies solely in your hands.
Eagle-eyed park builders will find plenty of pop culture references littered here and there, with exclusive cosmetics up for grabs too each time you clear specific challenges. Just be sure your park management skills are on point here - Satanas is watching, after all.
3
Torerowa
Nobody can resist the lure of shiny loot, which is why hack 'n slash extraction dungeon crawlers are still very much a thing to this day. Torerowa adds a JRPG-esque twist to the Dark and Darker-like, offering plenty of bountiful loot up for grabs for the bravest adventurers who dare to take on the challenge.
As you and your 3-player party scour the dungeons for loot, other treasure-hunters will also be out there doing the exact same thing. It's fight or flight if and when you do bump into each other within the dungeons' cavernous depths. But once you've hoarded all the treasure you can find, they're all yours - if you can make it back out alive, that is.
4
MU: Pocket Knights
But for those of you who just can't be bothered with the grind, MU: Pocket Knights offers low-key idle gameplay if all you can spare is a tap a day. Given the legacy of the popular MU franchise, it's not hard to see why some players might get intimidated by the MMORPG. But with Pocket Knights, you can dive right in as casually as you want to - and with adorable chibi-fied characters to boot.
You can expect quick and easy progression and offline rewards to keep the grind at bay. Beware, though - even the monsters have been chibi-fied here, which means they might just be too cute to resist.
5
Runes of Legend
When will adventurers ever be satisfied? Never, is the right answer, as we'll always find endless ways to dive into dungeons for more and more loot - which is precisely what Runes of Legend is all about. Featuring charming pixel-art visuals that give off welcome retro vibes, the dungeon-crawling RPG has made the leap to mobile to offer diverse professions, challenging dungeons, and plenty of skill-based auto-combat.
You can even recruit pets to fight by your side, which includes a mechanical horse, a three-headed dragon, and even a Giant Bus. Sign me up!