Tailed Demon Slayer codes for gems (August 2022)
You can get free gems in Tailed Demon Slayer using these codes
Updated on: August 29, 2022 - checked for new codes
Tailed Demon Slayer is a popular fantasy idle RPG developed by CookApps. If you are an avid player and are looking for working Tailed Demon Slayer codes, you have come to the right place.
We have compiled a list of all working Tailed Demon Slayer codes that you can use to get free gems to help you progress in-game quickly. There are a lot more you can use like Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds codes, Dungeon of Gods codes and many others that you can use to claim free gifts.
List of all working Tailed Demon Slayer codes
- Foxwithyou - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems
- THANKSFOX - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems
- WELCOMEFOX - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems
- MISTPLAYTDS - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems
Expired codes:
- Valentailday - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems
How to redeem codes in Tailed Demon Slayer?Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Tailed Demon Slayer:
- Launch Tailed Demon Slayer and click on the Avatar icon located in the top left-hand side of the screen
- Go to accounts and click on the coupon code button
- Now copy and paste any of the active Tailed Demon Slayer codes from above in the text area
- Click on the claim button to collect your reward
About Tailed Demon SlayerTailed Demon Slayer is an exciting fantasy idle RPG with hack and slash elements. You play as a fox with weapons on his back, knocking down enemies coming your way. You advance through different levels until you get to take down the villain, King Lychee. It is available on both Android and iOS.
Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
