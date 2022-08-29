Tailed Demon Slayer codes for gems (August 2022)

You can get free gems in Tailed Demon Slayer using these codes

: August 29, 2022 - checked for new codes

Tailed Demon Slayer is a popular fantasy idle RPG developed by CookApps. If you are an avid player and are looking for working Tailed Demon Slayer codes, you have come to the right place.

We have compiled a list of all working Tailed Demon Slayer codes that you can use to get free gems to help you progress in-game quickly. There are a lot more you can use like Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds codes, Dungeon of Gods codes and many others that you can use to claim free gifts.

List of all working Tailed Demon Slayer codes

Foxwithyou - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems

- Use this code to get free 1,000 gems THANKSFOX - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems

- Use this code to get free 1,000 gems WELCOMEFOX - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems

- Use this code to get free 1,000 gems MISTPLAYTDS - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems

Expired codes:

Valentailday - Use this code to get free 1,000 gems

How to redeem codes in Tailed Demon Slayer?

Launch Tailed Demon Slayer and click on the Avatar icon located in the top left-hand side of the screen

Go to accounts and click on the coupon code button

Now copy and paste any of the active Tailed Demon Slayer codes from above in the text area

Click on the claim button to collect your reward

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes in Tailed Demon Slayer:

About Tailed Demon Slayer

Tailed Demon Slayer is an exciting fantasy idle RPG with hack and slash elements. You play as a fox with weapons on his back, knocking down enemies coming your way. You advance through different levels until you get to take down the villain, King Lychee. It is available on both Android and iOS.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.