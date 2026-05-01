In Next Life turns survival crafting into a generational multiplayer loop on iOS and Android

Do you believe in reincarnation?

In Next Life is out now on Steam, iOS, and Android

Live, die, and reincarnate while advancing shared civilisation progress

Crafting spans multiple ages, with teamwork central to survival

If you've ever played one of those survival crafting games and thought “this would be better if I could be born as my own grandchild,” then In Next Life might just be for you. It's out now as a free-to-play experience on Steam, iOS, and Android, and it's one of the more genuinely interesting takes on the multiplayer survival genre I've come across in a while.

The concept is simple but clever. You start in the stone age, born as a baby who needs adult players to survive the first few minutes. You grow up, contribute to your tribe, craft tools, discover fire, advance your civilisation, and eventually die.

Then you do it all again. Either reincarnating in the same clan to continue your legacy or spawning into a completely different tribe to see what's going on over there. The flint spear you invented in a previous life might be the thing that keeps your civilisation alive three generations later.

Everything carries forward, which is what makes In Next Life genuinely compelling rather than just a novelty. Your actions have real consequences for future players, and the collaborative angle isn't just window dressing.

Playing solo is possible, but surviving alone in the stone age is about as difficult as it sounds. Building a tribe, dividing labour, and pooling knowledge is how civilisations actually advance here, which is just like in real life.

Progress accumulates across lives too, improving your crafting skills and making you a more useful tribe member with each reincarnation. Hundreds of objects to craft, cook, and collect span the Stone, Bronze, and Iron Ages, with more planned down the line.

In Next Life is a genuinely fresh idea that may interest you if you're a fan of the genre.

If you're after more in the survival space, our list of the top survival games on iOS is worth a look.