Tower of God: New World marks 1,000 days with Khun Edahn and major rewards

Welcome to the new Family Head

Tower of God: New World celebrates its 1,000-day milestone

Khun Edahn joins as a Family Head-grade unit

Events include up to 1,500 summon tickets and new reward systems

Tower of God: New World has hit 1,000 days, which feels like a good moment to check back in since the update cadence has slowed down a bit recently. The last big one was the 2.5 year anniversary a few months back, but the milestone has brought a proper celebration with it, headlined by a new Family Head-grade teammate.

That's Khun Edahn, the fifth Family Head to join the roster and, lore fans will note, the progenitor of pretty much everyone in the game who goes by the name Khun. He's a ranged Spear Bearer in the Yellow Element, built as an all-around dealer with wide AoE attacks that scale damage proportional to enemy HP.

The design suits top-tier PvE content, and if you're wondering where he fits in the current meta, our Tower of God: New World tier list is worth a check.

Several events run through May 13th to mark his arrival. The Khun Edahn Advent Summon gives you a shot at pulling him, a Check-In event stacks up rewards for logging in, and the Labyrinth of Memories story event lets you dig into his background while earning Revolution Fragments and Soul Dices along the way.

The 1,000-day celebrations run parallel to all of that. Daily missions hand out a 1,000th Day Title and Background alongside Nonstop SSR+ Tickets, a Lucky Wheel dishes out Coins, Shinsu, and Black Market Tickets, and a popularity poll lets you vote for your favourite characters while earning tickets through daily play and the Secret Floor.

The SSR+ Nonstop Summon is probably the headline here though, with up to 1,500 summon tickets available and a shot at [Chief Librarian] Dumas among others.

Worth flagging separately is the new Point Shop. Honor Tokens are being distributed based on cumulative spending since launch, which can then be used to purchase Prayer Tickets, Black Market Tickets, Revolution materials, and more.

1,000 days in and Tower of God: New World is still standing. Not a bad run.