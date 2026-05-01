Wizard Legend: Duel opens pre-registration with familiar magic academy vibes

No Hogwarts inspiration whatsoever

Wizard Legend: Duel opens pre-registration on iOS and Android

Features 140+ spells, auto-combat, and deck-based strategy

PvP Arena, guilds, and generous launch rewards round out the experience

Remember Wizard Legend: Magic Awakened? The idle RPG that was very much doing its own thing and absolutely not trying to look like Hogwarts? It's back, kind of. Wizard Legend: Duel looks like a rebrand from the same developer, pre-registration is open on iOS and Android, and yes, the magic academy is still there. Candles, corridors, robes, the lot.

If you missed the original piece, here's the quick version. Brown-haired boy in robes with a wand. Large bearded figure with big “knows where the three-headed dog is” energy. A crest on the wall that is categorically not from Gryffindor. You know the vibe. Apparently, we're doing it again.

You're a new apprentice, probably undertrained, working your way up through the academy and learning over 140 spells across four elements and multiple magic types along the way. Builds are the main thing to think about here. You're putting together a spell deck before each fight and letting the auto combat run from there. Win, great. Lose, go back and rethink. That's the loop, and for an idle RPG it works well enough.

Outside of the core progression, there's a Magic Arena for going up against other players, Goblin Alley if you're after resources, and guild clubs for anyone who prefers company. New players are also getting 3,650 summons out of the gate, which is a fairly generous starting position.

Pre-registration milestones are live too, with rewards scaling from 50,000 Gold at 10,000 sign-ups all the way up to 10 Spell Beans at 150,000. Worth signing up if only for the freebies.

Whether Duel does anything meaningfully different from Magic Awakened is a question that'll have to wait until launch. The doors are open either way.

Our list of the top RPGs on Android is worth a browse if you want something to stack it against.