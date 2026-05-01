Little Corner Tea House is serving cosy storytelling and crafting on Android now

Would you like a cuppa tea?

Little Corner Tea House is now available on Google Play

Brew drinks by interpreting customer stories and hints

Grow ingredients, craft plushies, and customise your tea house

If you've ever wanted to run a cosy corner tea house, listen to strangers' life stories, and also craft little plush dolls on the side, Little Corner Tea House has officially launched on Google Play. And it has no business being as charming as it is.

Adapted from a heartwarming Korean web comic, it puts you behind the counter of a small tea house where guests drop in with their problems, their stories, and occasionally a very specific craving they can only hint at rather than just say outright.

Some customers will tell you exactly what they want. Most won't. They'll drop hints into conversation and leave you to piece it together. Warm black tea for someone who needs to slow down, an iced latte for someone running on fumes. Get it right and it feels genuinely satisfying. Get it wrong in a cosy tea house sim and you'll feel it.

The menu itself is built up over time through a full growing cycle. You're buying pots, planting seeds, watering and fertilising, harvesting tea leaves, and eventually turning all of that into nearly 200 different drinks. Seasonal limited recipes add time-pressure for completionists, which is either motivating or slightly stressful depending on your relationship with that kind of thing.

The plushie side of things is its own little rabbit hole. Mix and match parts to design dolls, use them to dress up the tea house, sell them for extra coins, or take them out into the game world on what the developers describe as adventures. It sounds odd written down. But it seems to work in practice.

Little Corner Tea House spent time in open beta on Google Play before this full launch, which is usually a good sign. It means the rough edges have been seen to. And from what's here, that time was well spent.

Our list of the most relaxing games on iOS is worth a browse if you're after more in the same space.