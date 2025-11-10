Sword of Justice, the highly anticipated Wuxia-themed MMORPG, is now available on iOS and Android

And it looks absolutely stunning

Sword of Justice is out now on PC and mobile

Design your character in extreme detail

NPCs remember you and react to your chosen actions

After more than five million pre-registrations and months of mounting anticipation, Sword of Justice has finally drawn its blade. NetEase and ZhuRong Studio’s free-to-play MMORPG is now live on PC and mobile, ready to sweep you into 12th-century China - a world of striking beauty, fluid combat, and storytelling that’s surprisingly personal.

Even before your first quest, you're hit with how alive everything feels. The light shifts with the weather, reflections dance on the water, and every mountain vista looks like it was painted with care. (And yes, those visuals earn extra points for being powered by ray tracing and NetEase’s patented weather system.)

Your journey starts with a remarkable character creator that lets you adjust over 300 parameters or, if you’d rather skip the sliders, simply upload a photo or type a description and let the Snap & Generate feature do the rest, which I think is really cool. Within minutes, your hero feels like yours, whether they’re a wandering poet or a battle-scarred veteran.

But Sword of Justice doesn’t just look good. Its Converging Paths progression system is designed around player choice, doing away with pay-to-win mechanics and letting you shape your destiny purely through play. The NPCs also play a major role in your journey because they remember your past actions and will shift their tone and behaviour based on how you treat them.

Socially, it’s refreshingly flexible as well. You can group up for large-scale raids or go it alone thanks to a clever solo raid feature that fills your party with AI companions. And for creators, the in-game AI Film Crew Mode lets you shoot and edit cinematic videos of your adventures using real footage, templates, or just text prompts.

Launch celebrations are live now, bringing outfit sets, mounts, and heaps of cosmetics unlocked by the 5M milestone. Use the release code MMOKING to claim your rewards and start exploring.

