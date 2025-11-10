Sword of Justice Class Tier List (November 2025)
| Sword of Justice
Whether you prefer facing foes head-on or would rather snipe enemies from afar, this Sword of Justice class tier list should help you clear through PvE and PvP like a pro.
Sword of Justice is a fantastic MMORPG inspired by ancient Asian tales, which is something that plays very close to my heart. Since I played something (more or less) similar ages ago (Jade Dynasty), the moment I dove into Sword of Justice, it just felt like home.
That's exactly why I thought I'd be just the person to give you an insight into the best classes in Sword of Justice.
Why do classes matter?If you're not familiar with MMOs, here's the thing: when you pick your class, you will decide how you approach everything from PvE to PvP.
When you pick a melee class, you have to be careful about the way you engage. It's crucial you don't die before reaching your target (obviously). Similarly, if you play a ranged class, you need to mind your positioning - preferably, stand behind another player so you avoid taking any damage.
Sword of Justice class tier listSo, if you're curious to learn about how good each class is, let's dive into the tier list!
|Tier
|Class
|S (top tier)
|Numina, Celestune, Ironclad
|A (mid tier)
|Sylph, Nightwaker
|B (low tier)
|Bloodstrom
Feel free to check the following pages for more details about each class!
S tier (best classes)
Numina
- Difficulty: 2/5
- Defense: 2/5
- Mobility: 2/5
- Support: 3/5
- Range: 4/5
- Damage: 5/5
I went with Numina and honestly, I’m really happy I did. It feels smooth in PvP, and has CC effects and those damage-over-time effects that I usually go for in MMOs. PvE could be a little better, but it is manageable - or I'm hopeful. Overall, it’s fun to play, looks great, and is a solid choice if you’re into ranged classes that have okay-ish defences.
Celestune
- Difficulty: 2/5
- Defense: 2/5
- Mobility: 4/5
- Support: 2/5
- Range: 5/5
- Damage: 4/5
Celestune is a nice all-rounder. It can deal some damage, is quick, and they provide support when needed. This makes it a really good pick for solo play. Celestune does well in both PvE and PvP. It isn’t heavily dependent on teammates, and it’s also straightforward to play. It’s a great pick for beginners who want something ranged but not too complicated, and a role that is always needed in parties.
Ironclad
- Difficulty: 2/5
- Defense: 5/5
- Mobility: 2/5
- Support: 3/5
- Range: 1/5
- Damage: 3/5
Ironclad uses gauntlets (gloves) to deal damage and defend allies. This class is the equivalent of the "tank" class - it has low damage (compared to the others), but it excels in defensive stats. You want to pick this if you want to have an easy time finding parties, since a lot of teams need tanks. It is worth noting that it's gender-locked, so you can only play as a male character (which admittedly also looks very cool!).
As a beginner, if you don't know what to go for, I highly recommend Ironclad - simple, effective, and super fun.
A tier (mid tier classes)
Sylph
- Difficulty: 1/5
- Defense: 4/5
- Mobility: 2/5
- Support: 5/5
- Range: 4/5
- Damage: 2/5
The Sylph is the dedicated "support", but it also does well in terms of damage - at least in PvE. As a support, you want to focus on keeping your allies alive and well, while you apply whatever negative effects you can. In PvE, the Sylph has some skills to help you in solo play too, and the fact that it's super easy to play makes it a good pick.
Nightwaker
- Difficulty: 4/5
- Defense: 1/5
- Mobility: 5/5
- Support: 1/5
- Range: 2/5
- Damage: 5/5
The Nightwaker is the swordsman DPS class - a glass cannon that deals tons of damage. I believe that if you want to play a dedicated DPS, it's better to go for Numina, but that's up to you. Nightwakers have a difficult play style, mainly because they are melee and their defensive stats are fairly low.
B tier (low tier classes)
Bloodstrom
- Difficulty: 3/5
- Defense: 4/5
- Mobility: 3/5
- Support: 2/5
- Range: 1/5
- Damage: 4/5
The Bloodstrom is like a fighter class - you have a spear and need to get into melee range to actually damage the enemies. They have decent DEF, but it's honestly not that great in PvP - at least, that's from what I've noticed. It can be fun if you want to focus on PvE, but otherwise, I wouldn't go for this one.
