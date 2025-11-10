Sword of Justice Class Tier List (November 2025)

Whether you prefer facing foes head-on or would rather snipe enemies from afar, this Sword of Justice class tier list should help you clear through PvE and PvP like a pro.

Sword of Justice is a fantastic MMORPG inspired by ancient Asian tales, which is something that plays very close to my heart. Since I played something (more or less) similar ages ago (Jade Dynasty), the moment I dove into Sword of Justice, it just felt like home.

That's exactly why I thought I'd be just the person to give you an insight into the best classes in Sword of Justice.

Why do classes matter?

If you're not familiar with MMOs, here's the thing: when you pick your class, you will decide how you approach everything from PvE to PvP.

When you pick a melee class, you have to be careful about the way you engage. It's crucial you don't die before reaching your target (obviously). Similarly, if you play a ranged class, you need to mind your positioning - preferably, stand behind another player so you avoid taking any damage.

Now, while being strategic is the way to go, sometimes, you need a bit of a nudge in the right direction. So make sure you redeem the latest Sword of Justice codes too before they expire for extra perks!

Sword of Justice class tier list

Tier Class S (top tier) Numina, Celestune, Ironclad A (mid tier) Sylph, Nightwaker B (low tier) Bloodstrom

So, if you're curious to learn about how good each class is, let's dive into the tier list!

Feel free to check the following pages for more details about each class!