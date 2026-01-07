Sword of Justice rings in the New Year with a new map, modes, and a character

Welcome to the Celestial Plains

A new Celestial Plains map adds fresh areas and exploration puzzles

New hero Ruan Ruan arrives alongside a Hide-and-Seek mode

60-player PvP mode, new events, and cosmetics were also introduced

While you may still be settling into the new year, Sword of Justice is already powering ahead with some major content updates. NetEase and ZhuRong Studio have just rolled out a chunky patch that expands the world, adds new modes, and introduces a fiery new character.

New year, new beginnings. We start off at the Celestial Plains, a brand-new region with numerous areas like the Bloomfield of Dandelions, Violetmist Vale, and Clearwater Forest. The new Spirit Within mode adds some puzzle-solving mechanics, which shake up exploration a bit as it’s not just about pure combat anymore.

This update also introduces a new hero, Ruan Ruan, who comes with her own side story, Celestial Adventure. She’s not exactly subtle, either. Her Pouncing Paws skill involves lobbing firecrackers at enemies to deal damage and briefly stun them, which feels very on-theme for a New Year update. And if you're wondering how she stacks up against the rest of the roster, be sure to check out our Sword of Justice tier list!

For something a little lighter, there’s also a casual Hide-and-Seek mode where you can team up with Ruan Ruan for rewards. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s Immortal Strife, a new 60-player PvP mode set in the Celestial Plains. Matches are rather fast, and will allow you to loot abilities from other schools, hop into tanks or deer mounts, and even take to the skies on flying swords.

Elsewhere, the Frosty Dawn sign-in event is now live, rewarding you just for showing up a couple of times a week, while two new dungeons add more high-end loot to chase. There’s also a wave of new cosmetic items and weapon skins, plus a chance to earn the Omen Celestroar Chariot mount without spending anything if you put the time in.

And if you are planning to dive back for the new year, our list of Sword of Justice codes is the perfect place to start!